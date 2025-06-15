‘No Kings:’ Islanders join protests nationwide

1 of 4

Despite the rain, Islanders showed up in force in Vineyard Haven and Aquinnah on Saturday to join protests across the country in one message: “No Kings” for the United States of America.

At Five Corners, where rally organizers estimated that over 1,000 protesters were present, Islanders carried signs denouncing President Donald Trump — “No Kings” being the popular message — and waved the U.S. flag. They chanted “People united, we’ll never be defeated,” and “Shame, shame, shame.” Passing drivers responded with raucous honks, some raising approving thumb-ups through their windows.

At the Aquinnah Cliffs, a smaller group of around 50 people crowded under a tent at the sacred Wampanoag site and bore signs decrying the Trump administration.

Carla Cooper, an Edgartown resident and rally organizer from Indivisible Martha’s Vineyard, called President Donald Trump a “lawless despot” during a speech she made on a portable stage at Five Corners. Speaking through a mic, she underscored to the protesters circling the stage that Trump’s administration defied court orders, was eyeing an unconstitutional third term, has targeted immigrants and political opponents, and his deployment of the National Guard into California to quell protesters created “fear and chaos” and was “only escalating the violence.”

“These actions are not about public safety,” Cooper said. “This is a fascist power grab.”

The Vineyard’s “No Kings” rallies were two of nearly 2,000 demonstrations reported nationwide protesting the Trump administration’s policies and actions. Mobilize, an online platform that connects volunteers to similar events, showed a map of some 112 “No Kings” rallies in Massachusetts alone. On the Vineyard, the Five Corners rally was sponsored by Indivisible Martha’s Vineyard, Showing Up for Racial Justice MV, and the Unitarian Universalist Society of Martha’s Vineyard. The other was organized by Aquinnah resident Mitzi Pratt.

The nationwide protests coincided at the same time as several significant federal, political, and citizen activities in the U.S. A military parade planned by the Trump administration, estimated to cost up to $45 million, took place on Saturday to mark the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary. The parade also happens to land on the president’s 79th birthday, although Trump has denied any connection between his birthday and the procession, instead connecting it to Flag Day, which was also on Saturday. Critics have lambasted the event, highlighting the Trump administration’s widespread slashing of federal funding. Events honoring the LGBTQ+ community are also taking place in many communities during Pride Month, including on Martha’s Vineyard.

While the Five Corners rally was scheduled for 11 am, protesters began arriving at Five Corners well before the planned time.

State Rep. Thomas Moakley, who represents the Island on Beacon Hill, also spoke to protestors, condemning the Trump administration for targeting of transgender youth, cutting federal funds for veteran services, and ramping up federal immigration arrests, each example followed by a shout of “shame” from the crowd.

“Here in the United States, we have no kings,” Moakley said. “We are a nation of the people, for the people.”

Moakley called on protesters to become “ripples of hope” in uncertain times. “As these stormclouds are gathering, let us be messengers for peace and advocates for freedom,” Moakley said in his speech. “Let us recognize the good work that is done in our own community.”

The arrest of some 20 individuals on the Vineyard in an operation led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was a leading driver of protesters coming out to the rallies on Saturday.

“It’s so visual and so visceral. You see it right in front of you,” Cooper said, saying “fear rippled throughout the community” after they saw arrests being made by masked federal agents.

Vineyard educators at Five Corners told MV Times reporters that the ICE operation shocked their Brazilian students; many skipped school following the raid.

“We saw and experienced that fear when ICE was here,” said Justine de Oliveira, assistant principal of curriculum at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. She said that educators worked to comfort students and offered support so that they “knew that school was a safe place for them.”

Outside of ICE fears, Lucinda Kirk, who manages Havenside Apartments, was at Five Corners Saturday. She said her residents feared losing their housing under the Trump administration. Residents pay for rent through their social security payments, and Republicans and the Trump administration have raised suspicion that social security would be slashed.

Sophie Roads, an incoming student at Naropa University in Colorado, underscored policies that were worsening the “climate catastrophe.” Linda Cohen, founder and volunteer director of Olive Branch Fair Trade, a shop that sells Palestinian goods in Vineyard Haven, worried about violence perpetuated by the Trump administration, pointing to violence against journalists who covered protests in Los Angeles and the war in Gaza.

Some protesters at Five Corners came from other parts of the country. Lauryn Bond, a Tennessee public school teacher who used to live on the Vineyard, said Trump had emboldened racists; she criticized cuts made that restricted schools’ abilities to provide food and other services for children.

“I had a lot of students who the only time they ate, they were at school,” Bond said. “So trying to get rid of these kinds of programs and trying to get rid of free lunch is insane. I can’t, as an educator, stand by and just watch as these things get taken away from people who need it.”

Still, the outrage voiced by protesters was accompanied by moments of festive camaraderie and music.

“I think people are celebrating the fact that we still have a democracy,” Cooper said.

Some people brought their children with them to Five Corners.

“We want her to see as early as possible that you gotta come with your community and stand for what’s important to you,” said Jesse Liotta, who works as a doula on the Vineyard. Accompanying Liotta was her three-year-old daughter Josephine.

Emily Hewson, a born and raised Vineyarder, performed “America the Beautiful” at Five Corners. Hewson was driven to come out after seeing her coworkers at a local bank in fear following ICE’s on-Island raid.

“It’s so hard to find what you can actually do for your community and I was kind of hyping myself up before I got in here,” Hewson said. “‘This is what I can do, this is how I can come here with my community and represent.’ And it was really emotional, actually.”

At the same time in Aquinnah, Islanders huddled under a tent at the Cliffs heard speeches from Wampanoag tribal members, town officials, and town residents who criticized the Trump administration and called for a commitment to democratic values.

“We are gathered here on the stolen land of the Wampanoag people, in solidarity with them and all who believe in the promises of our country, never fully realized, of liberty, equality, and justice for all,” organizer Mitzi Pratt told the crowd.

Aquinnah town administrator and Wampanoag elder Jeffrey Madison spoke to advocate for calling out injustice.

“These are small demonstrations. But if Aquinnah can’t stand up for individual rights, we’re lost as a nation,” he said.

Eunki Seonwoo, Sara Creato, and Daniel Greenman contributed to this story.