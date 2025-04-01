VA won’t renew Vineyard veterans contract

1 of 2

In a blow to veterans on Martha’s Vineyard, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will no longer be funding an Island veterans counseling service that’s been in operation since the 1980s.

The Martha’s Vineyard Community Services’ program, called “Readjustment Counseling for War Veterans,” received word in mid March that, along with some 500 other similar programs around the country, the VA would not be renewing the program’s contract ending on June 30. The cuts are part of the broader effort of the Trump administration to find savings in federal spending.

Veterans across the Island have voiced dismay with the decision to cancel the local funding.

“These are men and women who served their country with honor — they shouldn’t have to fight for basic services after returning home,” said James Hagerty, town administrator for Edgartown and a U.S. Marine Corp veteran. “I would urge the VA to reconsider this decision and prioritize accessible, community-based care for our veterans on Martha’s Vineyard.”

Now, the program will be looking elsewhere to make up the $80,000 that was annually provided by the VA.

“We are determined to provide these services in a seamless fashion,” said Tom Bennett, director of veteran services at Community Services who has provided mental health counseling to Island veterans for decades. “We have the veteran community behind us … we’re going to fight to keep these services intact.”

The readjustment counseling group provides weekly support and discussion for veterans returning from war experiences. Bennett said the support group is currently helping 30 veterans deal with severe symptoms of PTSD, such as flashbacks, anxiety, and withdrawing into isolation, and helping these individuals find new purpose after military service, like through a career or volunteering.

“All of these veterans have post-traumatic stress disorder as a diagnosis. It is trauma from the war experiences,” Bennett said, who was a U.S. Air Force veteran. “The support the veterans get from each other is healing.”

In March, Bennett received a call from the New Bedford Vet Center, which oversees the federal department’s contracts on the Vineyard, that no contracts in Massachusetts and Rhode Island would be renewed.

“The woman who runs the operation is almost as upset as we are,” he said.

The VA announced in a March 3 press release it will terminate 585 “non-mission-critical or duplicative contracts.” The department stated over $900 million from canceled contracts would be redirected to “health care, benefits and services for VA beneficiaries.” According to the department, “contracts that involved services VA has the ability to perform itself were typically canceled.” Reuters reported that ongoing layoffs at the department have disrupted some mental health services for veterans, and an internal Trump administration memo in March outlined plans to eliminate 80,000 VA positions.

A VA representative did not immediately have answers to the Times’ questions.

Bennett said the Vineyard’s contract was actually established in 1986 because the federal officials at the time deemed the Island was “beyond a reasonable distance” from the veteran centers in New Bedford and Hyannis. However, Bennett said with the availability of videoconference technology like Zoom, VA officials are saying Island veterans can attend groups virtually or in person on the mainland.

“A lot of the veteran population is getting older now,” Bennett said. “It’s difficult for them to move around, even.”

Hagerty reinforced Bennett’s concerns, saying that veterans on Martha’s Vineyard face unique barriers to care, such as “distance, transportation, and seasonal limitations that consistently make off-Island services impractical.”

Nearly 1,000 veterans live on Martha’s Vineyard, although only around 250 use the services provided by Community Services. Supporters of Island veterans have previously told the Times that offering returning service members a space to form a community after leaving the military was vital for veterans’ mental health and preventing suicide. It’s also why there has been a community effort to establish veterans housing on the Island.

“Obviously, readjusting after service in combat areas is a challenge for many returning combat veterans, and for the government to withdraw funding for these services is very significant,” Tom Murphy, Aquinnah veterans service officer and Vietnam War veteran, said. “It’s very disappointing, and in my opinion inappropriate.”

Bennett wrote in a March 26 email to Vineyard veterans that the New Bedford Vet Center “indicated” that eligible Island veterans may receive services at other centers run by the federal department, like in New Bedford or Cape Cod Vet Center in Hyannis. Some of the programs in New Bedford include “Camo to Classroom,” creative art expression, and one focused on Vietnam veterans.

“The services can be accessed through in person and VA Video Connect with a Vet Center provider,” Bennett’s email reads. “If you are interested in any of these services[,] call Jenneifer Hayden at the New Bedford Vet Center Office between 8 am-4:30 pm @ 508-999-6920. Do not call after 4:30 as the call goes to a VA central answering center.”

The email also states those who wish to speak against the contract termination can also reach out to the New Bedford office.

“If you wish to voice your objection and/or protest to the termination of the ‘Veterans Readjustment Counseling Contract’ you can contact The New Bedford Vet Center Office between 8 am – 4:30 pm @ 508-999-6920. Again, do not call after 4:30 pm because it goes to a VA central answering center. It is best to call the New Bedford Vet Center ‘Work Cell Phone’ anytime of the day to leave a message at 401-358-8433,” the email reads.