Disappointed, surprised by VA decision 

To the Editor:

The recent decision by the Federal Veterans Administration not to renew the “Veterans Readjustment Counseling Contract” with the Martha’s Vineyard Community Services will, in my opinion, have serious implications for Island veterans and their families. This sudden and unexpected change may lead to a disruption in or loss of critically important support services for our Island veteran community.

Over the last thirty years, my family and I have been grateful recipients of outstanding counseling services provided by Tom Bennett through MVCS. Tom’s professionalism, compassion and comprehensive understanding of veterans issues is unparalleled. He is an Island treasure who has been a beacon of hope for countless veterans. To, without warning, suddenly terminate his highly successful veterans counseling program is, in my view, unconscionable and extremely ill advised.

I am in agreement that there is obvious inefficiency and waste in the federal budget. Thoughtful corrective remedy is necessary and appropriate. However, cutting vital counseling services for Vineyard veterans, who have honorably served their country, been placed in harm’s way and born the price of freedom, does not seem to be in the spirit or tradition of the America I know and love.

Steve Maxner

West Tisbury