New England Wind targeted by Trump admin

The Trump administration is taking yet another step to cancel another offshore wind project. On Wednesday, the government asked a federal court to pause a lawsuit to the New England Wind project while it reviews the developers’ permits.

The challenge, brought by the Nantucket group ACK for Whales, alleges that the Departments of the Interior and Commerce and sub-agencies violated the law, including the Marine Mammal Protection, Endangered Species, Outer Continental Shelf Lands, National Historic Preservation and Administrative Procedures acts, when they approved the Construction and Operations Plan (COP) for the New England Wind project.

The plan for up to 129 turbines — 20 miles from the Island — was approved in July of last year, though construction has yet to start.

ACK for Whales said in a statement Wednesday that the government seeks to entirely cancel the projects. Nantucket’s Inquirer and Mirror reported that the federal government intends to file a motion to vacate the project’s plan (COP) by Oct. 10.

The government’s “intent to seek remand and cancellation of the New England Wind approval signifies a critical inflection point: the federal agencies are now recognizing what Plaintiffs have long argued—that the project’s approvals are fatally flawed and violate numerous environmental statutes. The government’s decision to set aside these approvals is both an acknowledgment of those violations and a vindication of Plaintiffs’ rights, as they stood to suffer environmental, aesthetic, and economic harm from this project,” Thomas Stavola Jr., attorney for the plaintiffs in the case, said in a statement.

New England Wind, developed by Avangrid, is comprised of two projects — New England Wind 1 and 2. Avangrid, owned by Spain-based Iberdrola, is also part of a joint venture to develop Vineyard Wind 1.

The latest on New England Wind follows moves by the Trump administration to stall or halt other projects off the Island’s coast, Revolution Wind and SouthCoast Wind.