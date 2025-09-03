Island skater earns prestigious gold mark

1 of 3

Ryan Giordano, a 21-year-old figure skater raised on Martha’s Vineyard, has become the first in the Island’s figure skating history to complete three Gold Tests, the most prestigious achievement in the sport outside Olympic medals.

Tests are set by the national governing body for figure skating, the U.S. Figure Skating Association.

For Giordano, who began skating on Island at 4 years old, he started in the Island’s learn-to-skate program with local skating coach Jane Taylor, and has spent more than 15 years at the Island’s YMCA rink. Starting in hockey skates, he eventually switched to figure skating, and rapidly progressed through the different skill levels.

In 2021, Giordano earned his first Gold Test in Moves in the Field, mastering skating skills like turns, crossover, and edges. By 2022 he secured his second Gold Test in Ice Dance, and his third and final Gold Test was achieved in Free Skating last month, consisting of jumps and spins.

Each discipline requires the passing of eight tests, each judged by national standards. Of all three of Giordano’s achievements, he remarkably had to retake only one, in the Ice Dance category.

“It just takes pride in the sport, and I get to embrace the sport and hold that label that I am the first to have that third gold test on the Island,” said Giordano. “It makes me proud of where I am from.”

The Island coach at the Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena, Taylor, who achieved the Island’s first Gold Test in 1996 in the Moves in the Field discipline, praised Giordano’s accomplishment.

“I think it’s a big milestone for our rink community, and it’s exciting for me as a coach,” said Taylor. “This is exciting for our rink community; it’s exciting for our current skaters, because they see what they can do despite being from a smaller program.”

“Even to be a single gold medalist, it’s a tremendous amount of effort and commitment,” said Taylor. “He has been fortunate, and worked really hard, and has only had to take one test twice — a testament to his skill, discipline, commitment, and focus.”

In the past, testing on Martha’s Vineyard meant judges needed to travel to the Island, and Judges would come roughly every four months, said Giordano. When COVID-19 hit, tests were halted, but it brought a more convenient virtual testing for Islanders, allowing Giordano and other Island skaters to to test more frequently.

“For us as a small rink and program, because it takes planes, trains, and automobiles to get here, the virtual testing is here to stay, and it works really well for us,” said Taylor.

“With the in-person testing, we wouldn’t have as much time to grow in how few times we could test throughout the year,” added Giordano. “Virtual testing allowed me to grow and achieve my goals more.”

Giordano’s most recent Gold Test was judged virtually by the same judges who evaluated his first test, for a full-circle moment.

Currently studying at Rollins College in Winter Park, Fla., Giordano is skating for a recreational figure skating club, but he is heading the school’s transition into a competitive skating club, working alongside the school to compete in collegiate competitions against other colleges in the South Eastern Region.

“After I graduate, I still have time to go further in figure skating; I still have that ability with how old I am,” said Giordano. “I want to go into professional figure skating, down in Florida or somewhere else.”

For other Island figure skaters following Giordano’s journey, he hopes he can be an inspiration to continue their skating careers after high school.

“After graduating high school, you can still pursue your hopes, dreams, and goals,” said Giordano. “You can always join the skating club at the local rink on campus, and anything is possible. When I was in San Diego for school, I would see adults start skating. There is no right age to start.”