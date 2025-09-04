States, company pushes back on Trump wind halt

Connecticut and Rhode Island are planning to sue the Trump administration over the stop-work order that halted construction of Revolution Wind last month, a project 12 miles off the coast of Aquinnah.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced the two New England states’ plan to file a lawsuit to overturn the “baseless” order in a Rhode Island federal court on Thursday.

In the same vein, Danish energy company Ørsted, the developer of Revolution Wind, filed a separate lawsuit Thursday in the district court for D.C. against the administration. The company argues the administration lacks the legal authority to block the project, as has been reported by multiple news outlets. In court documents, the company said the order risks billions of dollars in future revenue and was “issued in bad faith.”

The combined effort is one of the first significant steps taken by the offshore wind industry to push back against an administration targeting the industry.

The stop-work order, issued by Matthew Giacona, acting director for the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, hit Revolution last month, halting a project that is projected to account for, according to some officials, 2.5 percent of the region’s electricity supply in 2026. Giacona said at the time that the department needs time to “address concerns that have arisen during the review that the Department is undertaking pursuant to the President’s Memorandum of Jan. 20, 2025.” He said those concerns include “protection of national security interests of the U.S. and prevention of interference with reasonable uses of the exclusive economic zone, the high seas, and the territorial seas.”

All activities offshore paused Aug. 22 when the order was issued, a time at which the project was about 80 percent complete (all underwater foundations had been installed and almost 70 percent of turbines).

Connecticut and Rhode Island officials, however, said Thursday that the bureau didn’t identify “any violation of law or imminent threat to safety” and said the concerns were unidentified and without explanation. They plan to file Thursday against the Department of the Interior, BOEM, and their appointed leaders.

The complaint alleges that the order violates the Administrative Procedure Act and the government’s authority under the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act; it asks the court to declare the order unlawful and to block the halt of Revolution Wind.

“It’s been nearly two weeks, and the Trump Administration still has not explained or justified its decision to halt construction of Revolution Wind. While this is unacceptable, there is still a path forward if Washington is willing to be a partner,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “We hoped to work with the Administration to lower energy costs, strengthen grid reliability, create jobs, and drive economic growth, but only if they share those goals. But if they do not, we will act to preserve this vital project and protect the energy future of Connecticut and the entire New England region.”