Island’s only Indian restaurant celebrates opening

Global flavors meet Island soul at Indigo, Martha’s Vineyard’s brand new — and only — Indian restaurant.

On Friday, staff at the Edgartown eatery and business officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony, announcing the opening. Standing alongside the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce team, Indigo co-owner, Babu Koganti, cut the red ribbon with oversized red scissors, officially welcoming Indigo to the Island.

“On behalf of the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce we are thrilled to have Babu and Indigo here,” said Erika Ashton, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce.

“We are excited to be the only Indian restaurant on the Island. We are really excited to bring some flavors to the Island,” said Koganti at the ceremony.

After a round of applause and a few handshakes, Koganti invited the crowd inside for lunch. “It feels so good, everybody is loving the food and liking the flavor. This is something the Island needs,” he said.

The Indigo team has spent the past six months preparing for the restaurant’s opening. For Koganti, the project is also personal. “I really love the Island a lot. For the last 10 years we have been coming here, and we always miss good food,” he said.

The new menu reflects that personal history with a culinary ambition. There are traditional Indian options like curries and samosas, but other items like garlic hummus, deviled eggs, even a house version of tater tots. “The unique thing about us is we have a great Indo-Chinese fusion, so the noodles and rice dishes are really good.” said Koganti. “We call it Mumbai to Martha’s.” For those who might be hesitant trying Indian cuisine, Indigo also offers familiar favorites. “We still have the best cheeseburger on the Island,” Koganti added with a smile.

Beyond food, Indigo boasts an extensive cocktail program as well. Drinks include the Thyme Traveler, a tequila-based cocktail with lime, honey, tamarind, and thyme; or the Masala Merchant, a mango- and chaat-masala-infused twist on a mojito.

“People who’ve never tasted Indian food, locals especially, they’re showing up, they want to taste Indian food, they want something different, they’re just loving us,” said Koganti, noting that they had a soft opening earlier this month. “We strongly believe that in the winter, people want to eat hot food and people want to eat spicy food.”

Earlier this week, my parents and I decided to explore the menu ourselves.

We started with appetizers: samosa chaat and chilli chicken, both delicious and entirely different. Samosa chaat, a popular Indian street food, combines the crispy, savory flavors of a samosa with tangy, spicy chaat toppings. Chilli chicken leaned into Indo-Chinese influence, with crispy fried chicken tossed in sweet chili sauce, onions, and bell peppers.

For entrées, we ordered spinach dal tadka, lamb vindaloo, and, of course, butter chicken — because some classics are timeless for a reason. The flavors were rich, layered, and deeply satisfying, a fitting introduction to Indigo’s unique culinary vision.

With its warm welcome, vibrant menu, and unique flavors, Indigo is carving out a place as a new Island favorite.