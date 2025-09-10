Calabash wins Moffett Race

The 48th Annual George Moffett Race, held Saturday, Sept. 6, brought another year of spirited competition and classic Vineyard sailing, honoring the legacy of George Moffett, an accomplished sailor and early Holmes Hole Sailing Association member.

Established in 1978 by Lucia Moffett, the event remains a staple of the Vineyard Haven sailing calendar, drawing a strong and eclectic fleet.

One of this year’s standouts was Calabash, a 44-foot gaff-rigged schooner originally built in 1988 as Lana and Harley.

Brad Abbott, owner and captain of Calabash, has been making steady podium appearances on the schooner circuit this season, and he skippered to first place in the Moffett Cup, following second place finishes at both the Opera House Cup (Classics Division) and the Gloucester Schooner Festival (Schooner Division).

Calabash was the first schooner designed by Nat Benjamin and built at Gannon & Benjamin. After spending 25 years in Bermuda, the boat returned to Vineyard Haven for a much-needed refit. The restoration included rebuilding the deck and upgrading the plumbing and electrical systems. While many original elements were preserved, additions like an electric windlass and a fully restored rig brought Calabash back to life as a revitalized classic.

The schooner season continues next weekend with the Pat West Gaff Rig and Schooner Race, hosted by Gannon & Benjamin on Saturday, Sept. 13. This annual event celebrates the life and legacy of Francis “Pat” West, the original “Commodore” and a true Vineyard sailing legend. Known for adventures like transporting the family cow to and from Martha’s Vineyard aboard a catboat and for racing his gaff-rigged sloop Erda well into his later years, Pat left an enduring mark on the local maritime community. Each September, an impressive fleet gathers in Vineyard Haven to honor his spirit and passion for life under sail.

The day of racing will be followed by a celebration at the Gannon & Benjamin beachfront shop, featuring music from the Dock Dance Band, along with light bites and drinks.