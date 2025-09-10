Island Community Chorus welcomes new singers

The Island Community Chorus begins a new semester of rehearsals at the Edgartown library on Monday, Sept. 15, at 7 pm. They will be preparing for their traditional holiday concerts on Dec. 6 and 7 at the Old Whaling Church.

The chorus will hold its second welcoming and informational session, for anyone interested in joining, on Wednesday, Sept. 17. This will be an opportunity to meet music director Bill Peek and some of the chorus members, and learn more about the group.

With the exception of Oct. 13, the chorus will meet every Monday night this fall. Suggested dues for the semester are $40. For more information, contact islandchorus@gmail.com.