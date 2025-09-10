In the Kitchen with … Chef Caleb John Woods

1 of 6

For our “In the Kitchen with” series, I met with Chef Caleb John Woods (Chef John) at the East Chop Beach Club, where he worked this summer. Off season, Chef John works in Atlanta for various restaurants, and for his own private catering business, Herb Cuisine.

“I’m a fan of herbs. I feel like they create a lot more depth to the food. I also like to barbecue a lot, and herbs are great for barbecuing,” he said.

Though Chef John went to school for art, he began cooking professionally about 10 years ago. He learned by working in restaurants, and at a senior center where he prepared a variety of meals for the residents. But his love for cooking started much earlier. “Everyone in my family cooked — my Dad, my aunties. I started cooking in sixth grade, after I moved to Georgia with my mom. I wasn’t great, but I was the best in the family.”

Turns out, I benefited nicely from Chef John’s love of herbs. What he wound up preparing — Cajun grits and shrimp — was chock-full of flavor and off-the-charts delicious.

Chef John had a boiling pot going for the grits when I arrived, and a frying pan heating up. He chopped the herbs so quickly, I could barely see his hand move. “When I was working in restaurants, I’d ask the chefs to show me things, or teach me things,” he said. “Someone finally showed me how to do this.”

He added the grits to the boiling water, and put the shrimp in the hot frying pan, letting them cook through and then moving them aside. Next he put the peppers and onions in the same pan, cooking them until translucent. He put the shrimp back in, and added coconut milk, cajun spices and butter. Lastly, he added cherry tomatoes.

The cooking time for this recipe was not much longer than about 20 minutes. Chef John plated the grits first, then placed the shrimp, peppers and onions, tomatoes and herbs on top. I couldn’t wait to dive in. The first bite was outstanding. My taste buds went into full-blown celebration mode. The heat from the Cajun spice was just enough. The meal was well balanced — the warm grits were the perfect accompaniment to the spices and herbs.

This is a must-try recipe. I can’t guarantee you’ll be able to cut the herbs as quickly as Chef John, but this recipe isn’t overly complicated, and it’s now added to my own recipe rotation. Bon appetit! And thank you, Chef John!

Cajun Shrimp & Grits

Serves 4

Ingredients

Shrimp & Sauce

12–16 shrimp (peeled and deveined)

Olive oil (for sautéing)

½ red onion, sliced

1 cup mixed peppers (red, green, yellow, orange) chopped

3 oz. garlic, minced

Fresh herbs: sage, rosemary, thyme, parsley

2 oz. butter

2 oz. Cajun seasoning

1 cup coconut milk

2 cups cherry tomatoes

Salt & pepper to taste

Grits

8 cups water

Pinch of salt

2 cups grits

4 oz. Parmesan cheese, grated

2 cups coconut milk

3 oz. butter

Salt & pepper to taste

Parsley for garnish (optional)

Directions