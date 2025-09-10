In the Kitchen with … Chef Caleb John Woods

For our “In the Kitchen with” series, I met with Chef Caleb John Woods (Chef John) at the East Chop Beach Club, where he worked this summer. Off season, Chef John works in Atlanta for various restaurants, and for his own private catering business, Herb Cuisine.
“I’m a fan of herbs. I feel like they create a lot more depth to the food. I also like to barbecue a lot, and herbs are great for barbecuing,” he said.
Though Chef John went to school for art, he began cooking professionally about 10 years ago. He learned by working in restaurants, and at a senior center where he prepared a variety of meals for the residents. But his love for cooking started much earlier. “Everyone in my family cooked — my Dad, my aunties. I started cooking in sixth grade, after I moved to Georgia with my mom. I wasn’t great, but I was the best in the family.”
Turns out, I benefited nicely from Chef John’s love of herbs. What he wound up preparing — Cajun grits and shrimp — was chock-full of flavor and off-the-charts delicious.
Chef John had a boiling pot going for the grits when I arrived, and a frying pan heating up. He chopped the herbs so quickly, I could barely see his hand move. “When I was working in restaurants, I’d ask the chefs to show me things, or teach me things,” he said. “Someone finally showed me how to do this.”
He added the grits to the boiling water, and put the shrimp in the hot frying pan, letting them cook through and then moving them aside. Next he put the peppers and onions in the same pan, cooking them until translucent. He put the shrimp back in, and added coconut milk, cajun spices and butter. Lastly, he added cherry tomatoes.
The cooking time for this recipe was not much longer than about 20 minutes. Chef John plated the grits first, then placed the shrimp, peppers and onions, tomatoes and herbs on top. I couldn’t wait to dive in. The first bite was outstanding. My taste buds went into full-blown celebration mode. The heat from the Cajun spice was just enough. The meal was well balanced — the warm grits were the perfect accompaniment to the spices and herbs.
This is a must-try recipe. I can’t guarantee you’ll be able to cut the herbs as quickly as Chef John, but this recipe isn’t overly complicated, and it’s now added to my own recipe rotation. Bon appetit! And thank you, Chef John!
Cajun Shrimp & Grits
Serves 4
Ingredients
Shrimp & Sauce
12–16 shrimp (peeled and deveined)
Olive oil (for sautéing)
½ red onion, sliced
1 cup mixed peppers (red, green, yellow, orange) chopped
3 oz. garlic, minced
Fresh herbs: sage, rosemary, thyme, parsley
2 oz. butter
2 oz. Cajun seasoning
1 cup coconut milk
2 cups cherry tomatoes
Salt & pepper to taste
Grits
8 cups water
Pinch of salt
2 cups grits
4 oz. Parmesan cheese, grated
2 cups coconut milk
3 oz. butter
Salt & pepper to taste
Parsley for garnish (optional)
Directions
- Cook the Shrimp: Heat a pan with a drizzle of olive oil. Sauté the shrimp until just cooked through. Remove from the pan and set aside.
- Start the Grits: Bring 8 cups of water with a pinch of salt to a boil. Turn off the heat and set aside while you start the sauce.
- Cook the Veggies: In the same pan used for the shrimp, add onions and mixed peppers. Sauté until the onions turn translucent. Add the shrimp back in.
- Build the Sauce: On medium-high heat, add a splash of olive oil to the pan. Stir in garlic and fresh herbs, cooking about 1 minute until fragrant. Add butter and Cajun seasoning.
- Finish the Sauce: Once the butter has melted, stir in coconut milk and let everything simmer until well combined. Toss in cherry tomatoes and cook until just softened. Season with salt and pepper.
- Finish the Grits: Bring the water for grits back to a boil. Slowly pour in the grits, whisking constantly. Cook until they begin to thicken. Stir in Parmesan, coconut milk, and butter. Mix until creamy and smooth. Season with salt and pepper.
- Serve: Spoon the creamy grits into bowls. Top with the Cajun shrimp and sauce. Garnish with extra parsley if desired.