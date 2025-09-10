Lawmakers push for Island cell service upgrades

The Cape and Islands legislative delegation is calling on cellphone service providers to undergo infrastructure upgrades across the region considering the reported gap in coverage that worsens in the summer months.

The seven member delegation, that includes Island representatives state Sen.Julian Cyr and state Rep. Thomas Moakley, sent a letter to executives at AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon laying out a series of recommendations like providing a plan and timeline for improving coverage, speed, and network resilience; strengthening customer support, and engaging better with local and regional municipalities to coordinate solutions.

“These service failures are more than an inconvenience; they risk public safety, strain local economies, and hinder access to essential services for residents, businesses, and visitors alike,” the letter states, which was signed on August 29 and shared with The Times this week. “Constituents consistently report dropped calls and unreliable signals, especially during periods of peak seasonal population. In some areas, residents and visitors cannot place emergency calls or conduct basic communication tasks without leaving their homes or traveling to areas with stronger reception.”

The letter comes as concern in Chilmark about the lack of coverage has frustrated public officials, voiced at the up-Island select board meeting last week. It also comes after public safety officials around the Island criticized the lack of reliability in the summer months. First responders in Chilmark and other towns say that there are some parts of the Island where service is so bad that it jeopardizes emergency response.

There are no towers in Chilmark or Aquinnah that provide cell service. Instead, Chilmark shares a distributed antenna system with Aquinnah, which places nodes to enhance signal strength. Chilmark officials note that fifteen years ago, voters passed a zoning bylaw at town meeting prohibiting cell towers. The only exception is a tower at Peaked Hill installed by the U.S. Coast Guard and reserved for emergency responders.

The letter from the State House delegation focuses largely on the Cape. It quotes a survey of Barnstable County that found that more than 40 percent of residents surveyed “report experiencing slowdowns or dropped connections at least once a week, and more than 20 percent report such issues daily.”

And the lawmakers push for relief quickly.

“Reliable telecommunications infrastructure is fundamental to public safety, economic activity, education, healthcare access, and civic participation,” the letter states. “We urge your companies to treat this issue with the urgency it warrants and to take immediate, transparent action to improve service quality across Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket.”

Representatives of the three cell service providers named in the letter were not immediately available for comment.