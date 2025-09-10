Finally, a little rain. We need more, but some is better than none, and I want the next week to be sunny and breezy, perfect sailing weather for Iyla’s fourth-grade trip on the Shenandoah. It’s a little weird to think of her away by herself for the whole week, but I guess we will survive. Having a 9-year-old is thrilling and disconcerting. I am proud of her growing independence, while missing her snuggling baby-weight in my arms. I don’t mean to sound selfish. Our village of family and friends has given her a strong foundation. Now we have to stand back and watch her confidently stride into her future.

There is a special town meeting next Tuesday, Sept. 16, 6 pm, at the West Tisbury school. If you missed my column last week with the description of the four-article warrant, it should be printed in this week’s newspapers, on the town website https://www.westtisbury-ma.gov, and posted at town hall. Please remember that we need you to attend; 138 registered voters is the quorum for the meeting to proceed.

Fire trucks were moved outside Station II to make room for decorations, tables and chairs, and the crowd attending the swearing in of Bradley Cortez as our new police chief last Thursday.

The first order of business was to thank outgoing chief Matt Mincone. Select board chair Cindy Mitchell thanked Chief Mincone and introduced State Rep. Thomas Moakley, who gave a short speech and presented him with a citation for his years of service. A plaque from the Police Department held a statement of gratitude surrounded by badges and uniform patches representing each rank Mincone held during his 33 years as a police officer. Chief Mincone thanked his friends and colleagues, and “… the support and trust of the community for allowing me to serve you.”

Tara Whiting-Wells read the oath of office to the new Chief Cortez. His wife, Vanni, pinned his badge onto his uniform. His speech began with thanks to his former chief, the community, and the men and women of the police department. “It is an honor and a privilege to stand here before you,” he said, adding that he has spent his entire career in law enforcement as a member of the West Tisbury Police Department.

Both of Brad Cortez’s brothers, Tony and Nicholas, attended with their wives and children, along with current and former police and fire chiefs from all the Island towns, members of all the emergency services, our select board, everyone from town hall, and many of us regular folks. A lovely luncheon and a delicious cake followed the ceremony. Mike said he will miss Brad on calls in the middle of the night, but I bet Brad will still take night duty sometimes.

On Saturday, Mike and I were among the crowd of family and friends attending a memorial for Barbara Maciel at the P.A. Club. It felt like the entire island was there. It was an afternoon filled with hugs and stories, a collection of photographs of Barbara’s long life: Barbara as a child with blond curls, as a young bride at her wedding to Bob Maciel, as the mother of five sons, as a school bus driver, a grandmother and great-grandmother, an adventuress on vacations, a creator of fabulous hooked rugs, a collector of friends.

All were welcome at the Maciel home and table, as many of the speakers told in their tributes to Barbara. She took in 38 foster children over the years, to give each one the gift of respite and love. Up-Island schoolchildren were greeted every morning and afternoon as they boarded her school bus. She knew each one’s name.

Barbara was a legend to me before I even met her. We shared a mutual friend, Norma Salop, who lived a short distance down Tiah’s Cove Road from the Maciel house. Norma mentioned Barbara often, their kids, conversations, adventures, shared interest in antiques.

Once Mike joined the Fire Department, I heard about “Big Bob” and the Maciel sons, all firemen, a sizable and longtime contingent of the membership. Barbara was proud of them, as several of the speakers related on Saturday afternoon. At one point, all the pagers in the room went off as someone mentioned how the house would empty out whenever there was a fire call. Everyone laughed; it hasn’t changed.

She was proud of her Island history. Barbara was a Vincent before she married. Her family tree included Webbs, Nortons, and Vincents. Results of her research were given to the Martha’s Vineyard Museum.

My affection and condolences to the Maciel family, Bob, Bobby, Steven, Kevin, Keith, and Vincent, and their families.

Another lifelong West Tisbury resident, Allen Look, will be remembered and celebrated this Saturday with a potluck at the Agricultural Hall at 4 o’clock. He was a lovely man, always gracious, always taking time for a conversation. It will be another SRO tribute, justly so.

The Sept. 1 issue of the Washington Post had an article about 5,700 official holidays, a rather arcane pronouncement that appealed to me. I looked, and found out that September 1 is Ginger Cat Day. As the besotted owner of a ginger cat, I wished Nelson an extra-special day, and fed him salmon for supper.