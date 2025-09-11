Coach fired for making insensitive remark against Vineyard team

A Plymouth soccer coach has been fired after making racially insensitive remarks during a game against Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, a large segment of which is made up of Brazilian players.

Thom Holdgate, athletic director for Rising Tide Charter School in Plymouth, confirmed for The Times that former coach Tony Reis was fired on Wednesday morning, the day after the game. The school released a statement that the coach engaged in “unacceptable behavior unbecoming of a staff member.”

According to coaches and administrators at both MVRHS and Plymouth, the Rising Tide coach, with his team down several goals in the first half of the game, yelled at the Vineyard players on the field to “Use f***** English.”

During half time, according to those there, Reis apologized to the Vineyard coaches; but when the coaches pushed back that what he did was unacceptable, Reis then doubled down and said that the players should be speaking English.

The story was first reported in the Boston Globe.

Holdgate told The Times that they were aghast that the coach had made the remark, and considered removing him from the game then and there. Holdgate also praised the Vineyard team for keeping their composure.

Vineyard athletic officials, while disturbed by the interaction, are thanking the Plymouth school for taking swift action.

“We are very supportive of that decision. He’s not going to be doing this anymore,” acting Vineyard athletic director Mike Joyce said. “There is no shortage of knuckleheads in the world. That it got addressed is good.”

Vineyard soccer coach Rodrigo Honorato told the Times that it was an unfortunate and startling moment to see the opposing coach angrily shouting the racist remark out of frustration on the soccer field, noting that roughly 80 percent of his team is Brazilian or from elsewhere in South America. He said that his players were noticeably upset, some angry and some crying on the bus ride home.

Ultimately, he saw it as a learning experience.

“All my kids, they were surprised and some wanted to react, but I told them ‘Let me handle it and you focus on the game,’” Honorato said. “I told them, ‘This is going to happen, but the best way to respond is to score more goals and to make a point.’ And that’s what we did.”

The Vineyard team ultimately won, 7 – 1.

On Wednesday, the team held a debriefing to talk about the experience. Honorato said that they typically get together everyday after school for study hall before they practice at 5 pm. During the debriefing, he said that players had a moment to talk about how they felt. He said that some players felt justified that the coach was fired, but others were angry that more wasn’t done. During the game, the referees did not take any action against the coach. Many felt that had the coach been Brazilian or non-English speaking, the punishment would have been more severe.

“I told them that, ‘Unfortunately, we live in a world where this exists. When they go low, we have to keep our head high and be a bigger person.’ And that’s exactly what we did.” The Vineyard team is now 3 – 0 on the season.

Coach Reis could not be reached.

Honorato is asking that the community show its support for the team by coming out on Saturday and Sunday for their first home games of the season. He recommends that fans bring Brazilian flags to wave during the game. “That would be amazing to see,” the coach said.

The Vineyarders take on Collegiate Charter School of Lowell Soccer at 12:15 on Saturday and rivals Nantucket on Sunday at 11.