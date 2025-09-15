Real Estate Transactions: September 1 – 5

Chilmark

September 5, Katharine Keene Metell and Suzanna Keene, trustees of Aerie Realty Trust, sold 0 Stonewall Beach Lot 8 to Manuel J. Rose for $105,000.

September 5, Robert W. H. Woese and Gabriella Woese sold 31 North Slope Lane to Nichola L. Lehmann and Gayatri Shetty for $2,475,000.

Edgartown

September 2, Stephen Gardner Patt, trustee of Patt Family 2013 Revocable Trust, sold 35 Seventh Street North to Noras Nest LLC for $1,295,000.

September 3, Rita A. Scott sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 212 Week 23 to Sarah Pirolli and Christopher Lessard for $3,000.

September 3, Fred Hoffman and Kathleen Hoffman sold 37 Knoll Drive to Joseph P. Holland, Sr. and Nicole E. Holland for $1,500,000.

September 4, Arch Building & Home Development LLC sold 9 Turkeyland Cove Road to Moji Capital LLC for $2,995,000.

September 4, Helyn M. Bailey and James F. Bailey sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 463 Week 38 to Laurie A. Artruc for $6,000.

September 4, Sandra E. Caparella, trustee of Fusco Realty Trust, sold 62 Jernegan Avenue to Matthew J. Sanfilippo for $965,000.

Gosnold

September 4, Dawn A. Voght sold 0 Road to the Hill, interest of Down A. Voght, to Kassandra S. Ardinger and Casandra L. Spanos for $210,000.

Sept. 4, Alexis C. Spanos and Alexis S. Jackson sold 0 Road to the Hill, interest of Alexis C. Spanos, to Kassandra S. Ardinger and Casandra L. Spanos.

Oak Bluffs

September 4, Steven A. Cardoza and the Cardoza Family Realty Trust, sold a portion of 21 Norris Avenue to Sandra Smith for $600,000.

September 4, Steven A. Cardoza sold a portion of 21 Norris Avenue to Sandra Smith for $200,000.

September 4, James W. Tripp sold 11 Onondaga Avenue to Natalie Madeira Cofield for $999,000.

September 5, Mario Spindola sold 2 Upper Douglas Lane to Igor Novic for $1,295,000.

September 5, Stephen T. Eyrick, trustee of Ethelwyn B. Eyrick Living Trust, sold 43 Tuckernuck Avenue to Tuckernuck Holdings MV LLC for $708,750.





