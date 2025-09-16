Dr. Michael Edward Jacobs, 85, ended his earthly adventure at home, in the presence of his loving and devoted wife and family, on the afternoon of August 31, 2025.

Michael was an indomitable force of nature whose lively spirit and infectious enthusiasm enriched all who knew him. Known to many as the motorcycle-riding, whitewater-kayaking, mountain-climbing, brilliant, lovable, and sometimes exasperating doctor, he led a storied and impactful life; his passing has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and the many lives touched by him.

The first of two boys, Michael was born in Queens, N.Y., to Esther (Scherzer) and Irwin Jacobs. Michael spoke of a happy childhood and close family ties; his mother, an identical twin, always lived in close proximity to her sister, and they both raised their respective two children (technically half-siblings) as one family. His father became a scout leader, and followed Michael from Cub Scout all the way through to Eagle Scout. It was during his childhood that an uncle taught Michael to sail, sparking a passion that would follow Michael throughout his life.

Michael’s secondary education began at Brandeis University with a degree in philosophy. When he realized a career in medicine was his true path, he did his premed prerequisites, but because of the delayed path to medicine, he was the last to be accepted into SUNY Downstate Medical School; he graduated first in his class. He did his internal medicine residencies at New York Presbyterian Hospital, and later at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, followed by a fellowship in gastroenterology.

It was during medical school that Michael met and married Gretchen LaPointe, and together they traveled and sailed before washing ashore on Martha’s Vineyard, where they established their respective medical practices and had their beloved children, Dylan and Danielle. Although the marriage did not endure, Michael’s devoted and energetic parenting did, teaching Dylan to sail, camp, and whitewater kayak, and learning to ride horseback and figure skate with Danielle.

Michael’s boundless energy and loving heart provided his adoring children with exciting, adventurous childhoods. Michael later wholeheartedly embraced his three stepchildren, Christine, Steven, and Kevin Conley, when he married the love of his life, Genevieve. Considered by many to be the ultimate odd couple, their union would prove to be an enduring one for 25 years, until the end of his life. Genevieve’s sensitive portrait of him was a source of immense pride to Michael. Hanging in the lab at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, he enjoyed sitting under it and assuming the same position as depicted, hoping to be noticed!

Although they differed in age by 20 years and 20 days, their collective children were all in the same age group, and together they formed a large, harmonious family. When the family started expanding to include spouses and children, they moved from their beloved home at the head of the Lagoon onto an established little farm in West Tisbury with a house just big enough to host their large family gatherings. They named it Pasture Prime Farm, and filled the spaces with chickens, ducks, and Cormo sheep, five of whom still reside there. Michael wasn’t as enamored of the care of the animals as he was with his Kubota tractor — he would use any excuse to fire it up and ride it around! Many a small tree met its unintended demise under the wheels of that tractor.

Michael Jacobs was a big man in every conceivable way. His large hands were capable of the most nuanced exam; his 6-foot, big-chested, booming-voiced presence was impossible to ignore in any setting. So distinctive was his voice that while hiking in the remoteness of Nepal, he heard a distant voice from another hiking group cry out ,“Hey, that’s my doctor!” Michael’s heart was equally large — he never erected barriers in his personal or professional life, and readily developed lasting friendships with patients, employees, and anyone he met along the way. One other notably large thing about Michael was his appetite for good and pleasurable things, and in particular, food. Michael was utterly defenseless in the presence of a buffet table!

Among Michael’s most remarkable talents were his ability to turn liabilities into assets, his finding clarity among chaos, and his comforting wisdom. He was able to quickly cut a clear path to the heart of any problem, and find the most elegant and practical solution; this ability, along with his exemplary diagnostic skills, made him a brilliant physician and a trusted friend.

Michael was an energetic doer, recognizing needs and addressing them effectively. He saw the need for walk-in urgent care on Martha’s Vineyard, and founded Vineyard Medical Services, which carried on after his retirement as Vineyard Medical Care, and presently as Martha’s Vineyard Medical. He co-authored “The Wilderness Guide to Marine Medicine,” a handbook addressing medical problems and solutions for the layperson experiencing medical issues in remote locations, including out at sea. He also developed first-aid kits for use at sea through Adventure Medical Kits.

Through the Wilderness Medical Society, of which he was a longstanding member, he founded “Medsail,” an annual onboard sailing and educational experience for medical professionals held in tropical locations throughout the world. He was a sought-after lecturer on safety at sea, teaching lay people, mariners, and medical professionals the concepts governing safety at sea worldwide. He often offered his expertise here on the Vineyard to individuals or groups who would benefit by his vast knowledge on the subject. Toward the end of his life, he recognized the need to share the experiences, trials, and tribulations of aging with others, thus founding the chat group “Aging Gratefully,” which meets twice monthly at Howes House.

When Michael recognized that his aging body was no longer able to perform at its former breakneck speed (he won the Newport Bermuda Race on Moxie; hiked in Nepal; biked in New Zealand; kayaked the BíoBio River, the Salmon River, and countless others; made an expedition to the South Pole as the ship’s doctor, scuba-dived the oceans of the world, sailed the oceans of the world; completed countless triathlons; and ruptured more tendons than anybody), he used his still abundantly active mind to turn inward, studying Mahamudra meditation, mindfulness, and Buddhist philosophy until the very end of his life. He loved to share these soothing and sometimes daunting concepts with anyone who would listen.

Michael leaves behind many heartbroken but grateful people, among them his beloved wife, Genevieve; his son, Dylan (Christopher) Ellis-Jacobs; his daughter, Danielle; stepchildren Christine Conley (Matt Coffey), Steven (Kelly) Conley, and Kevin Conley; grandchildren Ada and Rye Coffey, Liam, Aiden, and Avery Conley, and Huntley and Ethan Ellis-Jacobs; cousin Diane (Greg) Sullivan; mother-in-law Connie Minott; and friends too numerous to mention. He was predeceased by his brother David and cousin Mark (and Bobbie) Halperin.

Michael was laid to rest at the Lambert’s Cove Cemetery. A celebration of his wonderful life will be held on Oct. 18 at the Agricultural Society, details to follow. All are invited.

Donations in his name can be made to the American Civil Liberties Union, online at aclu.org; to the Up-Island Council on Aging, online at friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org/donate; to M.V. Community Services, online at mvcommunityservices.org/donate, and/or to SailMV, online at sailmv.org/support-sail-mv.