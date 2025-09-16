Teen injured in electric-bike crash

A 14-year-old Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School student was sent to the hospital on Friday with non-life-threatening injuries after colliding with a vehicle in Oak Bluffs while riding an electric dirt bike, days after he had received the bike for his birthday, he told police.

The juvenile had injuries to his shoulder and knee, and was given a warning for riding the vehicle without a learner’s permit. Oak Bluffs Police consider the vehicle a moped because it travels at high speeds — this one up to 30 miles per hour — and riding a moped requires a learner’s permit.

The accident comes in the wake of police chiefs around the Island warning parents about the dangers of buying electric dirt bikes for their kids, citing an increased presence of the bikes, as well as complaints from the public about teenagers riding recklessly on Vineyard streets.

According to witness statements compiled by the Oak Bluffs Police, the 14-year-old — whose name was redacted in a police report — attempted to cross Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road near County Road on Friday afternoon at about 2 pm. The teen explained that he saw a Jeep coming toward him and thought that the driver saw him. The teen attempted to cross the road in the crosswalk, but police noted that he was likely hidden from view behind a box truck attempting to turn onto County Road. As he crossed the street, the teen — who was wearing a helmet — collided with the side of the Jeep. Police indicated he hit headfirst into a door. The Jeep was traveling at about 35 to 40 miles per hour. Police say that there was damage on the Jeep consistent with the biker’s helmet colliding with the side of the vehicle.

When police arrived, the teen was lying in the road; he was transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

After explaining to the office at the hospital that he received the bike for his birthday, the teen said that he planned on returning it after the accident. The boy’s mother also told police that she was not familiar with e-bike laws.

Police noted in the report that the high school student resource officer had just given a talk to students about the dangers of electric dirt bikes and the legality surrounding them.