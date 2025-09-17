Dr. Timothy E. Guiney

Dr. Timothy Edward Guiney of Beacon Hill and Chilmark died on Sept. 12, 2025, at age 85, of a rare malignant sarcoma.

The oldest of five sons, Tim grew up in Roslindale, and was the first in his family to go beyond high school. Supported by academic scholarships, he attended Boston College High School, Boston College, and Harvard Medical School. After training at Duke, the Brigham, and MGH, Tim had a long and productive 54-year career at MGH, where he held the Paul Dudley White Chair in Cardiology.

During his years as a general cardiologist, Tim not only developed a large clinical practice, but also founded the original stress-testing laboratory in the cardiac unit. He was the first medical director of the International Patient Center, a role he achieved because of the deep connections he formed with Middle Eastern patients who had sought his care at MGH. Over the past several years, he also worked to improve the connection between the divisions of cardiology and palliative care, a subspecialty that focuses on optimizing quality of life for those with serious illness. Believing communications skills are invaluable at every stage of medical practice, he helped to develop the first formal primary palliative care education program for cardiology trainees. Tim also developed a large clinical practice at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. While there, he was instrumental in bringing modern-day cardiac diagnoses and treatment to the people of this Island.

Tim was an avid reader of history, politics, and economics, and an ardent Democrat (some would say slightly to the left of Bernie Sanders). He always believed medical care is a right, not a privilege, a right that should be supported by the federal government. Though he played no instruments himself, he loved music, and was a regular attendee at Handel and Haydn concerts. He enjoyed his monthly gatherings with the Pinckney Street Players, friends and neighbors of decades who came together to read plays, many of them classics, and share dinner, drinks, and discussion. He was not much of a churchgoer, but he was inspired by his Jesuit education to be a lifelong believer in the tenets of Catholic social justice, and throughout his five-decade career he practiced corporal works of mercy.

Tim leaves his wife of 61 years, Ellen Carroll Guiney of Beacon Hill and Chilmark; children Kate Guiney of Chilmark, Anne Guiney of Brooklyn, N.Y., Tom Guiney of Oakland, Calif.; grandchildren Giovanna Messina, Darwin Guiney, and Huxley Guiney; brothers Bart Guiney of Yarmouthport, Thomas Guiney Esq. of Roslindale, Donald Guiney Esq. of Chilmark, and the late Terry Guiney of Westport. Tim also leaves a large extended family, many friends, and thousands of beloved patients.

Friends and family are invited to attend visiting hours at J.S. Waterman-Langone Chapel on Thursday, Sept. 18, from 5 to 8 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Church in Boston on Friday, Sept. 19, at 10 am. He will be buried with his daughter Sarah at Forest Hills Cemetery. Interment is private.

There will be a celebration of his life and work later this fall on Martha’s Vineyard.

At Tim’s request, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Dr. Timothy E. Guiney Fellowship in Cardiology at Massachusetts General Hospital; giving.massgeneral.org or 978-846-0817.