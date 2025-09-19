Feds move to revoke SouthCoast Wind permit

The Trump administration has officially gone after a key permit for SouthCoast Wind, a 141-turbine project planned for 26 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard.

A motion filed Sept. 18 said that the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), seeks a remand of the approval of SouthCoast Wind’s Construction and Operations Plan (COP), a necessary and one of the final permits to start construction.

The COP for the project was approved by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Jan. 17 of this year, just three days before President Donald Trump came into office and issued an executive order to withdraw the outer continental shelf from offshore wind lease development. The plan was originally submitted on Feb. 15, 2021, and it took almost four years to receive the approval.

Earlier this month, the government revealed plans to revoke SouthCoast’s permit in a document that asked a federal court to pause a lawsuit filed by the town of Nantucket against the wind farm.

In Thursday’s motion, BOEM said the agency determined that its COP approval may not have complied with the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, a law from 1953 that allows federal authority over submerged lands in federal waters, and “may have failed to account for all the impacts that the SouthCoast Wind Project may cause.” The document continues, “‘BOEM also found that the Environmental Impact Statement and other record documents may have ‘understated or obfuscated impacts that could have subsequently been improperly weighed in making the determinations’” under the act.

In a statement to The New Bedford Light, officials of SouthCoast Wind said the approval “reflected an extensive public process that incorporated feedback from federal and state government agencies, commercial ocean users, Tribal Nations and many other stakeholders. Stable permitting for American infrastructure projects should be of top concern for anyone who wants to see continued investment in the United States.”

The project already anticipated a years-long delay in construction due to federal policies and needed to secure power purchase agreements at the state level.