Brotherly love 

If you stopped by Cronig’s Market in Vineyard Haven at all this summer, you may have seen nine-year-old Freeman James Fournier. Standing strong with a smile and greeting shoppers as they exited the store, Freeman stood behind a small table set with a coin jar, poster board, signup sheet, and QR codes connecting Islanders and potential donors to his drive for the Jimmy Fund.

If you ever had the opportunity to speak to Freeman and had the chance to ask him why he spent his day recruiting strangers, then you would’ve gotten the same answer as anybody, the same answer he told this reporter.

“For my brother.”

William John Fournier, Freeman’s brother, passed away on July 4 last year at just three years old after battling a rare liver cancer called hepatoblastoma. Now Freeman, and the memory of his brother, is fueling the Fournier family’s mission to support other children battling cancer by raising money for the Jimmy Fund.

So far, the nine-year-old has raised over $10,000 himself. He has a personal goal of raising $20,000. He’s also been recognized for his efforts. Freeman was recently honored as the Jimmy Fund First Time Walker of the Year, a distinction given to an outstanding contributor to the fund.

“As parents, while it breaks our hearts to watch our child grieve the loss of his brother, we could not be prouder of the way he chooses to honor Billy — by helping other children and families facing cancer,” said Freeman’s mother Ryan Gold Fournier.

“The other day, on Freeman’s birthday, he got cash and to see him be like ‘That’s going to the Jimmy Fund,’ not encouraged at all [by us], it’s awesome,’” said his father, Adam Gold Fournier.

Freeman and his family have coined the name “Team Billy” a reference to the nickname of William. The family, alongside loved ones and friends, will participate in the Jimmy Fund Walk on Oct. 5, 2025. The goal is to walk a 10-kilometer portion of the Boston Marathon route, starting in Newton, climbing Heartbreak Hill, and finishing at Boston Common.

“Every step reminds us to put one foot in front of the other, just as we learned to do without Billy here with us,” said Gold Fournier in a message to the Times.

The Jimmy Fund supports the Dana-Farber Cancer Institution, one of the top pediatric cancer centers in the world. For Vineyard families, with no pediatric cancer care on-Island, Dana-Farber is the closest place a child can get treatment. Every child treated at Dana-Farber receives care through the Jimmy Fund, such as chemotherapy, transfusions, scans, and access to lifesaving clinical trials.

“Every step and every dollar helps children fighting cancer receive the care they need and supports lifesaving research,” said Gold Fournier

Ranked 14 out of 500 teams participating in the Jimmy Fund Walk, Team Billy has raised $50,078.71 so far for the Jimmy Fund, the goal was $50,000.

“I hope the Jimmy Fund clinic has an awesome year and raises lots of money,” said Freeman.

The nine-year-old shared personal anecdotes of his brother, recalling that Billy, when upset, would explain “damnit!” and playfully tug on hairs from Freeman’s back while he laid on the rug. Billy was two-years-old when his battle against hepatoblastoma started. His journey was grueling, filled with surgeries, hospital visits, treatments, scans, and transfusions.

“Every step reminded us how precious life is and why pediatric cancer care and research through the Jimmy Fund are so vital,” said Ryan in an email to the Times. “Our Island showed up for us with meals, love, and funds so we could focus entirely on Billy’s fight.”

“Though he isn’t here today, his spirit is alive,” Gold Fournier said, adding that because of the support the community showed them, they are determined to pay it forward for other families facing cancer.

The Gold Fournier family invites anyone who wants to participate in the walk to sign up and join them in Boston.

“We walk for Billy, for Freeman, and for every child whose family must travel off-island for treatment,” the team shared.