Winnie Belle Jones

Winnie Belle (Daniel) Jones departed this life on Sept. 10, 2025, in Martha’s Vineyard.

She was born in Johnston, S.C., the ninth of 10 children of Lizzie Vinetta and John Lincoln Daniel. She attended school in Edgefield and Saluda Counties, later earning a bachelor of science degree from South Carolina State College (now University) in Orangeburg, S.C. From 1957 to 1966, she served as an educator in South Carolina’s public schools, teaching physical education and health in Richland District One in Columbia, S.C. She was fondly remembered by her former students at C.A. Johnson High School.

In 1959, she was wed to Willie Edward Jones. Their union was blessed by three daughters, Edwina (Jones) Hawes of Massachusetts, Larosa (Jones) Arroyo of Maryland, and Jennifer Jones of South Carolina. Her family was one of her greatest joys.

After teaching, Mrs. Jones began a career as a civilian recreation administrator with the Fort Jackson Military Base. She was known for her commitment to wellness, recreation, and creating opportunities for others to grow and thrive. After retiring, she remained active, continuing her involvement with the Highland Park community and the Daniel-Jay Family Reunion.

Mrs. Jones enjoyed sewing, gardening, long walks with close friends, and traveling both locally and internationally. She participated in multiple bowling and golf leagues, maintained her commitment to her heritage and community through her enduring membership in the NAACP, and her involvement with Blacks in Government (BIG).

In more recent years, Mrs. Jones moved closer to her daughters and family in Maryland. However, she never forgot her South Carolina roots. Mrs. Jones held fond memories of growing up on the family farm in Johnston. Her reflections captured the perils of racism, but most often recalled the joys of working alongside her siblings, her father’s civil rights activism, her mother’s resilience, and the sweetness found in the presence of nearby relatives and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, Lizzie and John Daniel, and her siblings, William Lawrence Daniel, Vitron V. Valentine, Roy Daniel, Alice (Daniel) Carter, Emmett W. Daniel, Ora (Daniel) Bunch, Lt. John L. Daniel Jr., Ogner Daniel, and Major James M. Daniel. Mrs. Winnie Belle Daniel Jones will be remembered by her devoted daughters, grandchildren, and a host of cousins, extended relatives, dear friends, church family, and the Lawrence and Savanna Daniel family. Her life was a testament to faith, family, and friendship — a legacy that will continue to inspire all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 26, at 11 am at Second Calvary Baptist Church in Columbia, S.C., with a viewing the evening prior at Leevy Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Maryland National Cemetery in Laurel, Md., with precise time to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the W.B. Jones South Carolina State University Teacher Prep Scholarship, and the Daniel Family Reunion Foundation.