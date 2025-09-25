Coast Guard resubmits downsized buoy removal plan

The U.S. Coast Guard is bringing back its plan to remove navigational aids in Northeast waters, though with a substantially reduced number of buoys under review compared to an earlier iteration.

After receiving some 3,000 public comments over a plan to remove some 350 buoys from waterways, the Coast Guard is proposing to remove just 233 now.

“The [Coastal Buoy Modernization Proposal’s] main objectives remain to ensure long-term buoy system sustainability at the most navigationally critical locations for mariners while better understanding how navigation practices are changing through tools like GPS location, radar, AIS, electronic charts, and navigation apps,” a release from the agency noted. “The CBMP update seeks to balance the use of physical aids with other navigation tools.”

In April, the Coast Guard announced plans to discontinue hundreds of buoys — out of 5,600 in the Northeast — in an attempt to modernize waterways. The idea was to complement the rising number of vessels that use electronic navigational tools and open up more resources to maintain buoys that boaters rely more heavily on.

But after pushback from boaters as well as Congressional representatives, including U.S. Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, the Coast Guard announced it would delay the project while taking comments under consideration.

Under the newest plan, some buoys would still be removed near the Vineyard, including the Squash Meadow East End Bell Buoy off Oak Bluffs, the Vineyard Sound Entrance Lighted Buoy 30 between Aquinnah and Cuttyhunk and a trio off of Woods Hole.

The Coast Guard has also reopened public comment with feedback due on November 15.