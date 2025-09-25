School superintendent announces retirement

In the midst of a regular meeting Thursday evening, Superintendent of Schools Richie Smith announced his plans to retire at the end of this school year, a move that came as a surprise to some committee members.

The All-Island School Committee meeting on Thursday night started as any other, with a slideshow and update, but energy peaked when Smith discussed his next steps. He read his retirement letter to the room where he thanked members and expressed his hope for their forward movement.

“As some of you may know … my intention is to retire at the end of this school year,” Smith said to the over ten members before him. “I’ve had the honor of working with the most talented and caring school staff, school committee members, and community members that I’ve ever known. I’ve been blessed to create lasting relationships with our dedicated students and their families who have provided me with the inspiration for my daily work.”

Smith’s retirement will be effective on June 30th, 2026 — which happens to be the 25-year mark for him as an educator on the Island. He started as a counselor at the Tisbury School and moved up the ranks over the decades, culminating in the superintendency appointment in 2022.

The year he was assigned to the position, high school officials were tackling legal issues due to contentious disagreement over sports’ turf material, and teachers were actively protesting their contracts, arguing for higher wages that matched the cost of living. Smith navigated those rough tides with other administrators and the backing of the school committee. Eventually, the turf issue was resolved, and one item of discourse came full circle just this year: teachers were afforded cost-of-living salary increases in their most recent contracts.

Some issues he tackled during his three-year tenure as superintendent of all Martha’s Vineyard public schools were rising socioeconomic challenges, housing insecurity and wealth inequality for students and their families. He pushed for regionalization efforts and for more resources for an increasingly culturally and ethnically-diverse student body.

“We have faced many challenges, and celebrated our students’ growth and achievement as we continue to build a school system that prioritizes care over students through equity and opportunity,” Smith said.

This year, Smith appointed a new high school principal, Sean Mulvey (who just started a one-year term), after former principal Sara Dingledy announced her plan to resign and take up an administrative position in the central school district office this past May.

Smith was one of the school officials who dealt with the Tisbury school building project, and has been helping to lead the charge on the upcoming — and highly anticipated — high school building project.

According to the committee, the high school building project will be unaffected by Smith’s plans to retire, and it will move forward despite the change.

“Thank you for all that you’ve done,” committee chair Amy Houghton said to Smith in response to his announcement. “For the students and the staff, and everyone else.”