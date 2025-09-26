MV Times named Newspaper of the Year

1 of 2

The Martha’s Vineyard Times has been named the 2025 Newspaper of the Year by the New England Newspaper and Press Association.

The recognition is the top honor given out by association, which represents some 450 newspapers and specialty publications in the six states. The ceremony announcing the award was held this week at Hotel Northampton in Northampton, Mass.

The distinction was given to the Times for a weekly newspaper with a small circulation. The Times last received the award in 2019, the third year in a row it had won.

“A heartfelt congratulations to the whole team,” owner Steve Bernier said.

“I’m truly in honor of the work this team does everyday to serve our Island, and it’s thrilling to see much deserved recognition for it,” added publisher Charles Sennott.