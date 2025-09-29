Cribbage Club results

21 members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met to play our favorite game of cribbage. The results are as follows:

First, Jack Silvia with a 11/5 +55 card

Second, Ray Lincoln with a 10/5 +65 card

Third, Kathy Kinsman with a 10/4 +65 card

Fourth, Sam Cron with a 10/4 +23 card

Fifth, Bill Russell with a 9/4 +69 card

There were only two 24-point hands, by Sharon Barba and Roy Scheffer. There were a total of 11 skunks, a game lost by more than 31 points.

If you can play a game of cribbage in less than 20 minutes, come and join us. We meet every Wednesday evening at the MVRHS Culinary Department Dining Room. The entrance is across from the tennis courts. We have food to share at 5: 30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.