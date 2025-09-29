Fall is officially here and with that, the weather starts shifting, and so do our priorities. Amanda Clampitt of Katama Candle Co. and I taught a class at the Edgartown library last week about how to market your business in the shoulder season, and it’s a topic that’s on every small business owner’s mind as we ease into October, when the crowds dwindle down, yet our local businesses are still mostly open. It’s a good reminder that if you didn’t get a chance to support locals during the summer, now is a great time to connect with your business neighbors and friends and see how you can support them this fall. The great part of supporting an Edgartown business is that it’s not just done by spending money — you can show support by giving them a review on Google, writing a social media post about them, or telling a friend in person. Every little bit counts, and our Island business community appreciates it all.

Like I said in my opening sentence, not only does the weather shift, but our priorities too. The Derby seems to be off to a good start, and at the same time, the fish are swimming back for the fall art initiative from the Edgartown Board of Trade, the eighth annual Bass in the Grass fundraiser in honor of the M.V. Derby. From now through Oct. 19, be sure to bid on your favorite bass by the end of the Derby for a chance to have a piece of the Island in your home. View the bass at the Carnegie Heritage Center, beginning Sept. 26. Edgartown’s Bass In The Grass 2025 is brought to you by presenting sponsors E.C. Cottle and Edgartown Meat and Fish Market.

This Saturday, join author Julia Blanter for a special celebration of “The Martha’s Vineyard Cookbook,” on the Edgartown Inn porch from 3 to 4 pm. Enjoy complimentary tastings inspired by the book, and take home your own signed copy. Julia tells me, “’The Martha’s Vineyard Cookbook’ isn’t just about recipes; it’s about the people and stories that make this Island so special. I look forward to celebrating the book and sharing my love of the Vineyard, and my favorite recipes, with the community.” Stop by, say hello, and enjoy a delicious afternoon in the heart of Edgartown at the Edgartown Inn. Books will be available for purchase at the event. I’ll be there too, so let’s talk about food, and maybe you’ll share with me what your most recent delicious Island bite has been!

Talking about food, it’s exciting to see one of our own chefs, Chef Jayden Canady, who most recently worked at the Atlantic in Edgartown, is a contestant in Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen: Battle of the States” show, where Jayden will be representing Massachusetts. The show premieres Thursday, Sept. 25, on Fox, and on the 26th on Hulu. I can’t wait to see him battle the other states in the culinary arena!

Balance all that food talk by signing up for the Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation third annual Trail Run on the 27th, at 10 am. Free and open to all, it takes place along the trails of Caroline Tuthill Preserve, an expanse of more than 150 acres of oak and pitch pine forest, salt marsh, and open meadow located in Edgartown. Beginning at the field along Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, the trail run consists of a 3.2-mile loop. Registration can be found online at runsignup.com/smf; hope to see some of you there!

Birthday love goes out to Susie Wallo on the 26th, Andrea McGroarty, Mariko Kawaguchi, and Nathan Briggs on the 27th, Sofia Tejeda on the 29th, and Elaine Barse, Ellen Sullvan Gaskill, and Jim Feiner on Oct. 2nd. Cheers to you all!