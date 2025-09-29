Longtime Plane View owner to retire

1 of 2

The Plane View Restaurant, serving travelers and Islands at the Martha’s Vineyard Airport for decades, is closing just after the new year.

Bob Jackson, who has been serving up B52 Bombers and Philly cheesesteaks for 26 years (27 summers), decided not to bid on the restaurant space to renew his lease this year. The longtime owner has decided to retire, and the airport is looking for bidders to run a restaurant going forward.

Jackson has been working in kitchens pretty much his entire life, working the line and managing eateries with his family. He was 15 when he started working at the Ocean View Restaurant in Oak Bluffs; he opened the Plane View with his father in the late 1990s. Over the years, he’s seen and served some of the country’s most notable at the airport restaurant, including former President Bill Clinton, as well as Bill Murray, who has been known to duck into the kitchen. But he said he’s ready to take some time off.

“I can hardly wait,” Jackson said of his retirement coming on Jan. 30. He said that he’s had difficulty finding chefs since the pandemic, due to high housing prices, so he’s been working the kitchen seven days a week. “I’m too old to work the line,” the 62-year-old added.

Jackson’s first job in the restaurant industry was making salads at the Ocean View when he was a teenager. Two years later, his parents — Island entrepreneurs who owned a number of businesses, including the construction company Jackson Builders and a Cott soda distributor — bought the Oak Bluffs restaurant. The spot soon became known for its unlimited salad bar and lobster dinners. After studying hotel and restaurant management at Johnson and Wales University, Jackson spent nearly 20 years running the kitchen at the Ocean View while his wife, Jill, waited tables.

In 1999, Jackson and his father partnered up to bid on the airport restaurant, receiving the winning 10-year lease. A few years later, Jackson’s father took over management of the Oak Bluffs restaurant, and he took over the airport. They’ve specialized in breakfast and lunch, and while travelers pop in for a bite, he has also built up a solid following of locals.

Jackson plans on sticking around the Island in his retirement, working in his yard, playing golf, and visiting Florida. After spending a life in the industry, though, he admits he’ll probably get bored and find a bar to tend to.

As for what will go into the airport location, the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission has opened up the request for proposal process. They are currently accepting bids for the 2,566-square-foot restaurant space. Bids for a five-year lease are due on Nov. 19.

Anyone interested in bidding on the restaurant space should contact Kevin Brennan, airport property manager, at kbrennan@mvyairport.com.