Vineyard windsurfer speeds to French win 

Another feather in the cape for windsport enthusiast and Tisbury resident Robbie Douglas Jr.: Douglas returned to the Island from France late last week after placing first in the Farrel Cup, an international speed sailing event attended by some of the fastest sailors in the world.

With northwest winds averaging 45 knots, Douglas made the fastest run of the event on his kiteboard with an average speed of 48.81 knots, or 56.1 mph, over the 500 meter course. He reached a max velocity of 54 knots, or 62 mph.

Douglas defeated 26-time world champion and last year’s Farrel Cup winner, Anotine Ableau.

“It’s always special to be able to go there and execute the plan and beat some of the fastest sailors in the world,” he told the Times.

The win is the latest feat for Douglas who was also in France over the summer when he broke his own kite-surfing world speed record and set three U.S. speed records on a wing-foil.

Last week was the first time Douglas competed in the Farrel Cup. The event is open to any class of sailing whether it is on a sailboat, windsurfing board or kitesurfing board. The regatta is held in memory of England’s fastest speed sailor Farrel O’Shea who died in June of 2024.

Douglas said he dedicated his victory to his late father Robert Douglas Sr., who died in April. The family held a celebration of life for the Island icon just before Douglas took off for France. The Junior Douglas said that he was communing with his father just before the race and said that if he took care of the conditions, Robbie Douglas would take care of the rest. Douglas said that there was a moment during the race when the conditions hit what he called a “magic combination,” when the wind angle changed just to perfect point where it was really good for speed but was not interrupting the smooth conditions on the water.

“I’d like to think that Pop had a little something to do with it,” Douglas said.