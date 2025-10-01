A fond farewell to the Crawleys and friends

“Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” literally opens with a grand finale, and ends with a greatly moving one as well. And everything in between the two is a treat for “Downton Abbey” fans. The film, directed by Simon Curtis, from a screenplay by Julian Fellowes, screens at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center starting Oct. 3. The period drama is a fitting way to say farewell to the Downton family — all six seasons and now three feature films later.

The story opens with sweeping views of a West End theater illuminated at night, drawing us into the world of 1930s London. We then see a close-up of a stage, where an actress delivers a moving grand closing song. The camera pans across the audience to reveal various familiar “Downton Abbey” characters, warming us up for the action and bringing smiles as we take in old friends.

After the show, Cora Crawley (Elizabeth McGovern) and Robert Crawley (Hugh Bonneville), and their daughter Edith (Laura Carmichael) and her husband Bertie (Harry Hadden-Paton) make their way backstage. They wish to congratulate Noel Coward (Artie Froushan), actor Guy Dexter (Dominic West), and former Downton butler Thomas Barrow (Robert James-Collier), now Dexter’s assistant and partner-lover. If you think Dexter and Barrow’s relationship is a scandal, just wait.

When the Crawleys attend a ball the next night, they are deeply humiliated as the unseemly news leaks that the stunningly dressed eldest daughter, Mary (Michelle Dockery), in a shockingly clingy red gown, has just gotten divorced. With royals about to arrive, she is asked to leave, leading to a cringeworthy, humiliating scene.

It is comforting to hear the familiar music soar as the Crawleys return to Downton Abbey, pleased to be back on familiar ground. The social stigma of divorce and the family’s support for Mary are poignant themes throughout the film as everyone confronts the narrow-mindedness of the upper class.

As if the family doesn’t have enough to deal with, it’s also in financial trouble (once again). Everyone believes that Cora, whose mother passed away not long ago, will inherit the money to save the day. When her brother Harold (Paul Giamatti), who was charged with handling the estate in America, arrives, the news isn’t good. There is very little left, but Harold has brought his dashing financial adviser, Gus Sambrook (Alessandro Nivola), to help.

As we have seen throughout the television series and films, the challenges of changing times are afoot. There is Robert’s testy reluctance to fully relinquish control of Downton Abbey to Mary. And downstairs, authority is also shifting to the younger generation. Carson (Jim Carter) is set to fully retire, though he’s struggling just as much as Robert. Luckily, Mrs. Patmore (Lesley Nicol), who is also leaving, is graciously supportive of Daisy’s (Sophie McShera) ability to lead the kitchen — and then some.

But not to worry: Amid all the serious themes, there is plenty of pomp and circumstance with the annual local fair, a trip to the races, and other excuses to put on all one’s finery.

As many characters from earlier in the series make appearances, it’s clear that time has passed. It’s not just about how everyone has aged or what they’ve done with their lives; it’s also the subtle unraveling of the upstairs/downstairs hierarchy that begins to crack.

What remains unchanged, however, is the splendor of the costumes, the moving music, the witty one-liners, and the stunning scenery — all of which craft a luxurious world to get lost in for just over two hours.

