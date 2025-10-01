‘History Matters: An Evening with the Words of David McCullough’

On Oct. 9, from 5 to 6 pm, the Martha’s Vineyard Museum will host a conversation with Dorie McCullough Lawson, David McCullough’s daughter and the editor of his book, “History Matters.” In this posthumous work, McCullough reminds us that history is more than dates. It’s human drama, courage, and the compass we use to navigate the present.

Many of the essays in “History Matters” have never been published, and explore timeless American values — optimism, determination, and character — when our nation is on the eve of its 250th anniversary. Having worked alongside her father for nearly three decades, Dorie will share insights into his process, the themes that drove his work, and personal stories that reflect the wit, warmth, and discipline behind his words.

M.V. Museum, 151 Lagoon Pond Road, Vineyard Haven. Museum members $15, nonmembers $25. To register, visit mvmuseum.org/registration-10-09-25.