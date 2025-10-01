Kominka Preservation Alliance seminar

The Kominka Preservation Alliance is a collaborative platform that unites four organizations working to preserve Japan’s disappearing farmhouses and other traditional wooden structures, pass on the building arts and crafts traditions that sustain them, and support the revitalization of rural communities.

Japan’s kominka (traditional farm houses), kura (storehouses), and other heritage wooden structures represent centuries of craftsmanship, local culture, and community life. Yet many of these architectural treasures face demolition due to depopulation, changing lifestyles, and economic pressures.

​In this seminar, members of the Kominka Preservation Alliance will share the history, cultural significance, and architectural features of kominka and related structures; traditional materials and building methods; current challenges leading to the loss of these buildings, and ongoing efforts to protect them; innovative examples of creative reuse and adaptation in Japan and overseas, ranging from private homes to public spaces, guesthouses, and cultural facilities; stories and lessons learned from relocating and restoring kominka, kura, barns, temples, shrines, and other traditional structures; and practical advice on how individuals, communities, and organizations can get involved in preservation, restoration, and adaptive reuse.

On Thursday, Oct. 16, there will be two opportunities to attend: 1 to 4 pm and 6 to 9 pm. This event will be held at Stillpoint, 20 Stillpoint Meadows Road, West Tisbury. Registration and participation is free of charge, but spaces are limited. Please register at bit.ly/KPA_seminar. Download PDF and JPG versions of the flyer information at Stillpoint. kominkapreservationalliance.com.