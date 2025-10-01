Roasted Rosemary Chicken

When the seasons change, so does my appetite. Around this time of year, I really like to go for something slow-roasted in the oven. Some would say comfort food, or maybe something that pairs well with sitting on a cozy, warm couch.

On the weekends, I like to cook. It’s kind of a hobby, so when I’m off from work, it’s something I really enjoy. Right now I feel excited about cooking some new items for my wife and my lovely baby boy. At the store, I go directly to the meat department and find a beautiful chicken. I have to cook it. Roasted chicken — yup, that’s the menu for tonight.

There are plenty of ways to cook chicken, but I’m feeling a bit herbaceous. So I head over to the produce section and grab some fresh parsley and rosemary. Keep it simple, they say. I’m not worried about seasoning. I have all that at home. Seriously, you should see my seasoning cabinet. My wife is constantly asking me if it needs to be so large, and every time she asks me that, I just reply, “Does my food taste good? Do you like eating it?” Then she usually nods, and we share a small chuckle.

At home I set the oven to 350°F. I’m going to roast the chicken a little bit slower today. If you want, you can go a little bit higher, but my sweet spot is 350° to 375°. I pat the chicken dry, and then season it. You can season however you like. Personally, I like a little salt, pepper, garlic, and paprika. Once it’s seasoned, I set the chicken aside, grab my tiny Ninja food processor, and gather my fresh herbs. I take the leaves off the rosemary sprigs, take the top half of the parsley, and put them in the food processor, along with half a stick of butter (maybe a smidge more, because I do love my butter). I throw in some salt and pepper, and blend until it gets smooth and green.

Then I take that butter, and starting on the inside of the bird, I rub a little bit in where you would normally put stuffing. Then, starting from the back of the bird, I slide my fingers underneath the skin where it meets the breast and massage it in. With any butter left over, place a few dollops on top of the chicken here and there. I don’t rub it in, because I don’t want to mess up all the seasoning. Then put it in the oven.

I always check to see how long to cook each chicken based on its size. My chicken wound up taking about an hour and 25 minutes. I also let it rest for about 20 minutes after it comes out, which definitely helps it finish cooking, and retain the juices. It was a beautiful meal. We sat down to eat. The chicken was warm and cozy, just like the couch that I’ll end my beautiful day on, with my beautiful family.

Enjoy.

Roasted Rosemary Chicken

3 sprigs rosemary

½ stick unsalted butter

3 Tbsp. good olive oil

one bunch fresh parsley (just the top portion)

1 whole chicken

optional sides/additions: potatoes (cooked as you like), baked carrots, celery, onion