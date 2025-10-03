Noteworthy: October 2025

MVRHS Senior Luncheon

Monthly Senior Luncheons at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s Culinary Arts Dining Room are back for the school year! Enjoy a 3 course, gourmet, dining experience for $15 (cash/check). 11am seating, lunch is served at 11:15am. Reservations are required, call 508-939-9440. Reservations may not be made for more than 4 people at a time.

This month’s menu: Butternut soup, Chicken Cordon Bleu with rice pilaf and green beans, apple crisp.

Senior Luncheon Calendar:

Oct. 9th, Nov. 6th, Dec. 4th, Jan. 15th, Feb. 5th, Mar. 12th, Apr. 9th, and May 14th.

Emergency Food Program:

As a member of the Greater Boston Food Bank, M.V. Center for Living coordinates the delivery of nutritious food to local Councils on Aging and Serving Hands Pantry at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven, for distribution to Islanders in need. For information, contact your local Council on Aging, or the Center for Living at 508-939-9440.

Shopping Shuttle:

The Shopping Shuttle brings older adults residing in Oak Bluffs and Tisbury shopping and to run errands, Wed-Fri. Call MV Center for Living at 508-939-9440 for more information.