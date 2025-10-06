Islander honored in Latino excellence celebration

Paulo DeOliveira, a Martha’s Vineyard resident and the Register of Deeds for Dukes County, was recognized at the Massachusetts State House during the annual Latino Excellence celebration event on Beacon Hill last week in Boston for innovative leadership and service to the community.

State Representative Thomas Moakley nominated DeOliveira for his efforts in modernizing and organizing the Registry of Deeds and for his efforts in improving the state’s public record systems.

Hosted annually, Latino Excellence on the Hill shines a spotlight on leaders from Latino communities across Massachusetts who are making contributions in government, education, healthcare, and business.

DeOliveira, a Brazil native and Island resident since 2006, was also recently appointed as the president of the Massachusetts Registers and Assistant Registers of Deeds Association, is a volunteer firefighter, and serves such on local boards and committees including the Edgartown Master Plan Committee and Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

“As the Latino population continues to grow and shape the fabric of Massachusetts, leaders like Paulo DeOliveira are setting a standard for public service rooted in innovation, compassion, and integrity,” Thomas Moakley said of DeOliveira in a statement.