Tribe receives state funding for Aquinnah Cliffs preservation 

State funding is being pumped into an effort to preserve the Aquinnah Cliffs from erosion.

On Monday, the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management announced that it awarded $382,109 to the Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribe to develop a model to evaluate the effects of storms and sea level rise on the Aquinnah Cliffs, also known as the Gay Head Cliffs, a Vineyard landmark and culturally significant location to the tribe.

The tribe-led project will be done in partnership with Tufts University to strengthen coastal resilience, particularly bluff stability at the cliffs.

“The project will identify near-term solutions to address erosion impacts and long-term goals to proactively guide future adaptation actions,” a statement from the state’s coastal zone management office reads. “The Tribe brings valuable expertise and lived experiences to managing coastal erosion and developing long-term adaptation strategies.”

The tribe’s award was one of 12 projects across the state funded through the Coastal Resilience Grant program, a total of $3.8 million. The projects, according to state officials, are “designed to support local and regional efforts through proactive planning, public engagement, infrastructure relocation and shoreline restoration.” The program also provides technical assistance to “evaluate local and regional vulnerabilities to coastal flooding and erosion” and supports other aspects of tackling vulnerable coastlines, like feasibility assessments, public outreach, and implementing projects.

“From protecting Sandy Neck Beach [in Barnstable] to restoring salt marshes at Jackknife Beach in Chatham], and safeguarding the sacred Gay Head Cliffs, these projects reflect the ingenuity and urgency we need to confront the climate crisis on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket,” State Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Provincetown, said in a statement. “Our region is often the canary in the coal mine when it comes to rising seas and extreme weather, and investments like these show what it takes to adapt and safeguard our future.”