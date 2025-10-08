Controversy at the Derby

From the shoreline at Lobsterville Beach in Aquinnah to the rolling surf of Wasque Point on Chappaquiddick, anglers have been whispering and wondering about a fishing controversy that floated to the top of this year’s annual Martha’s Vineyard Bluefish and Striped Bass Derby.

A fisherman who had been chalked at the top of the leaderboard last week, and who is also a member of the Derby committee, Cosmo Creanga of Vineyard Haven, was accused of cheating, according to five fishermen with badges for the Derby. The accusations vary, with some claiming he took a leading fish from a filet table at the Derby headquarters that had been actually caught from a boat and entered that fish in the shore category. Others accused him of using the fish from the filet table for bait.

Derby officials, in a statement on social media, said they investigated the claims against someone they referred to only as “the angler” and determined the allegations of cheating to be “unfounded.”

In an effort to protect the integrity of the tournament, the accused angler made a decision “to voluntarily remove” the fish in question, a 15.77-pound shore albie, as well as two bluefish that were also weighed in, according to a statement released Saturday by Derby chairman and vice president Joe El-Deiry.

“The executive committee also discussed at length the damage these false accusations have caused to the angler’s well-being,” El-Deiry wrote. “We stand behind him, support him, and appreciate his true and honest sportsmanship.”

The Derby also blocked comments on its social media posts featuring the statement, and deleted a post from last week celebrating Creanga as having caught the top “shore albie,” shorthand for a false albacore caught from the shore.

According to the statement, the Derby’s executive committee conducted a “thorough investigation” into accusations questioning the “legitimacy of an angler’s false albacore” last week.

“These accusations were made based on witnessing the angler remove false albacore from the fillet barge which he, like many others, used for bait,” El-Deiry’s statement reads.

Creanga was on the top of the leaderboard for a 15.77-pound shore albie weighed in on Sept. 30, but the entry was removed, along with the two bluefish Creanga caught. The head shore albie seat is currently held by Evan Hammond, who caught a 13.87-pound false albacore last month.

El-Deiry wrote that the executive committee “concluded the accusations were unfounded” and that the angler’s false albacore entry was “legitimate.” El-Deiry commended Creanga’s “commitment and dedication to protect the integrity of the Derby” over attempting to stay on the leaderboard.

El-Deiry said the Derby would not be commenting beyond the statement. He did not respond to fishermen’s concerns, raised to The Times through anonymous sources.

“We are focused on the remaining Derby days, and are hopeful that the weather stays nice and the fish start to appear in better numbers around the Island,” El-Deiry said.

Creanga was not available for comment.

Peter Sliwkowski, owner of Larry’s Tackle Shop in Edgartown, which is a location where fishermen can pick up their tournament packets, told The Times Creanga had taken the “moral high ground” in an attempt to eliminate the controversy. Sliwkowski also said that he hopes that people can keep enjoying the “Derby magic,” reminiscing about how his grandson, Theo, caught a nearly 4-pound bonito this year in his first Derby, at almost the same spot his wife Melissa caught her last shore bonito nearly 30 years ago.

“That’s what the Derby was all about,” Sliwkoski said.