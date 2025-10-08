Poet’s Corner: Last Summer’s Ferry

Last summer’s ferry from the Vineyard

By Linda Comstock

summer’s diffusion, its fading end, is

pulled tightly into one resigned crowd,

an otherwise convivial throng

whose farewell sigh lingers

with the smoky exhaust receding, as the island.

as buck-eyed campers sob

teary goodbyes to buck-eyed counselors,

so do the Vineyard compatriots bid one another adieu.

the picture boat, lit against an earlier dusk,

prows its nighttime journey before eyes

turned askew from deeper waters ahead and

abounding,

these hearts yearn for a whole life of

Vineyards

unencumbered time quenched by western skies,

Indiana headlights on an open highway.

Linda Comstock loves words and music. She’s entered three songs into the American Songwriting Contest, and is thrilled to know that she has a one out of 3,638,422 chance of winning a recording contract.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com. Please include a two- to three-sentence bio.