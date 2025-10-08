West Tisbury

Looking out my dining room windows is a painting, one I have painted in different seasons, at different times of the day, through windows, or from outside. Today it is a wildness, a thicket of fiery red leaves. A cardinal disappears in its enveloping branches. It is a burning bush, euonymus alatus, a supposedly dwarf variety I planted before they were deemed invasive. I am aware of its nature, so try to get rid of its offspring when discovered. Still, it has filled our backyard with color and substance, made a cool spot for Abby to lie under in the summer, and provided a backdrop for five-foot-tall white anemones blooming in front of it every fall. It’s an attractive sight.

The burning bush came from Norman Lobb, as did many of our shrubs and trees, back when Norman sold bare-root specimens in his yard. They were small, but inexpensive, and everything has flourished.

The Lobbs became good friends over the years, so it was a joyful surprise when I ran into Kathy last week at the library. As always with good, longtime friends, we settled ourselves on a porch bench, and talked as though there was no time since we had seen each other.

COVID really changed socializing. And we are all aging, settled into our own routines. Kathy and I mentioned it, that we are busy and content at home, and forget about going out. We must have sat there for more than an hour, talking about our gardens, catching up on Dee and Amanda’s grown-up lives, and the inevitable health issues that aging brings. Our next visit will be for me to see Kathy’s dahlia garden, which sounds amazing.

I am so grateful that I have lived here long enough to have friends and connections that have lasted more than half of my life.

The library will be closed Monday for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Meanwhile, many special events are scheduled for the rest of the week. Please check the library’s website, westtisburylibrary.org, or call 508-693-3366 for the schedule. Events are also listed in the MV Times Calendar.

A special meeting of the Climate Book Club will meet at the library on Sunday, Oct. 12, at 4 pm, to watch and discuss an interview with Jane Goodall.

Congratulations to The Times. It was named 2025 New England Newspaper of the Year by the New England Newspaper and Press Association. We are beyond lucky to have two local papers, when so many towns have lost their access to what’s happening in their communities.

MV Dems will meet on Zoom Saturday, Oct. 11. Virtual “doors” will open at 9:15 for the 9:30 meeting. Guest speaker will be Alex Rikleen, who is running for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Sen. Ed Markey. Take a look at his website, alexrikleen.us.

Nancy Aronie will host a three-day workshop, “Jump-Start Your Memoir,” Oct. 27–29. See her website, chilmarkwritingworkshop.com, or text 508-274-4286 to register.

Have you ever woken up next to a dead mouse? I have. Nelson has never given up bringing me what he considers tokens of his devotion, and I consider unwelcome surprises. We have never agreed. Periodically, I lock his cat flap as a reminder to him not to bring his tributes inside. I appreciate his hunting prowess that seems undaunted at age 12, but prefer to appreciate it left outside.