Aquinnah, State Police sign new agreement

The Aquinnah Select Board has signed off on an agreement between the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) and Massachusetts State Police that allows troopers to respond to incidents on tribal lands.

The agreement, finalized Wednesday night at the town’s select board, comes as a result of a scant police force. The department had four officers to start the year, but that’s dwindled to just one now due to one officer going out on medical leave, one officer retiring, and one officer transferring to the West Tisbury Police Department.

The sole police officer left is Chief Rhandi Belain, who also plans to retire in eight months after three decades of service. Over the summer, amid staff shortages, the department relied on officers from Dukes County Sheriff’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police for a hefty price.

“I know it’s very expensive,” Jeffrey Madison, town administrator for Aquinnah, said about the State Police hourly rate, though he didn’t have exact figures.

The town is currently paying the Sheriff’s office about $90 an hour for an overnight shift.

Meanwhile, an agreement was reached to allow State Police troopers to respond to calls on tribal lands, and because tribal land resides in the town of Aquinnah, select board members were required to be signatories to the contract.

“It’s gone back and forth between both their legal councils,” Jeffrey Madison, town administrator for Aquinnah, said in town offices Wednesday.

The contents of the document weren’t discussed at length at Wednesday’s meeting. The length of the contract is three years, and there are no obligations on the town’s part more so than is already established between the town and the police department.

Belain couldn’t be reached by deadline.