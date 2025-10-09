Steamship committee: Public criticism hindered GM search

Steamship Authority officials have raised concerns about the outcry from the public and media headlines that have criticized the ferry line, saying that the hailstorm of criticism and “slander” has discouraged some qualified candidates from pursuing the top position at the Steamship.

Jim Malkin, chairman and Island representative to the Steamship Authority board, read from a prepared statement at a Thursday meeting, noting that candidates have removed their application from consideration because of the “politically” charged environment.

The names of the candidates that dropped out of consideration were not listed at the meeting, nor was the board specific about how many dropped out because of the public dialogue, but Malkin specifically noted one candidate, and he did not mince his words.

“Specifically, the yearlong attacks on the board, Port Council and staff, negatively impacted the search for a new general manager,” Malkin read. “The weekly streams of Freedom of Information Act requests from several Island residents and a Woods Hole resident for years of correspondence, for copies of all communication on SSA projects and decisions has turned candidates away. The solicited campaign of letters to Island newspapers and social media slander has made the general manager job undesirable for some very qualified people.”

“… The ability of the Board, the Port Council, SSA staff to move forward and focus is hindered, even jeopardized by the constant attacks from back seat drivers,” his statement continued. “The loss of a number of qualified candidates for the GM position has not served anyone well. It is unfortunate, frustrating and not helpful for Vineyard residents.”

The statement, which was supported by other board and Steamship Port Council members present at Thursday’s meeting, comes as the ferry line is looking for a new general manager to replace outgoing manager Bob Davis, who announced his resignation amid a flurry of public pushback last year.

The Steamship’s general manager search committee met on Thursday to discuss next steps in the replacement process. Without naming the individuals, the committee announced that they had two finalists that would go before the full Steamship board likely within the next few weeks. One of the finalists is an internal candidate. The board noted that they wouldn’t announce who the final two candidates are until they post a meeting for the public interviews.

But while the procedural matters were on the agenda, Malkin’s statement overshadowed the meeting. And while there was support from other committee members to Malkin’s statement, Rob Munier, Falmouth Port Council representative, worried that the statement might be misconstrued. “I don’t want to have a perception that the candidates that we have are the only ones standing because of issues mentioned,” Munier said.

Committee members responded that that was not the case. “We’re lucky to have the two we got,” Nat Lowell said.

The reaction from a group of Island and Woods Hole residents who were not specifically named in Malkin’s statement but who have been very vocal about opposition to the Steamship were swift to respond.

“Any strong candidate would be doing their homework before accepting a position and would not be deterred by citizens raising valid issues,” reads a statement from the Steamship Authority Citizens’ Action Group. “Candidates need to understand the problems facing the Authority and be willing to embrace the challenge.

“The GM Search Committee Chair went as far as to accuse reform advocates of slander,” the statement continued. “We await a response to our request for the foundation of such an accusation. We stand by our efforts to bring reform to the Steamship Authority.”

Thursday’s meeting began with Jonathan Pearse of Faststream, who was tapped to find the ferry line’s next head, provided a recap of how they got to the two finalists, saying they originally reviewed 131 candidates. Pearse said that there was a “small group” of applicants that withdrew from the process because of the level of public scrutiny targeted toward the Steamship top position, especially through local media and online. He recalled that some candidates were concerned in the process, and said they did not want to risk a stable career path to go for this position.

But he added that overall, candidates received the Steamship well and some noted that they were accustomed to accountability and being in the public eye.