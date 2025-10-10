‘Free Speech for Me – But Not for Thee’

The above title comes from a book by Nat Hentoff, columnist for the Village Voice, who virulently attacked censorship as a denial of Americans’ First Amendment freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and the right of the people to publicly complain about their government. He was right. To fulfill that obligation, as an awardwinning community newspaper, The MV Times’ duty is to report on events taking place all over the Island.

The Trump administration is now engaged in restricting, even eliminating, these rights. Over the past nine months, the administration’s attacks have attempted to stifle free expression and a free press.

The president dislikes criticism of him. He especially detests news coverage that he thinks is “unfair,” which is why he prefers to watch Fox News rather than any other station. He has threatened to revoke the licenses of broadcast and cable networks that criticize him. He said, “They give me only bad publicity, press. I mean, they’re getting a license. I would think maybe their license should be taken away.”

He threatened to name as “domestic terrorists” anyone who protests the government’s immigration and other policies. He issued a White House document titled “Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence” that allows the federal government to do whatever is necessary to quell what it says is a well-organized, well-funded far-left conspiracy to overthrow the federal government.

This is nonsense.

First, a domestic terrorism law does not exist. It is undefined and meaningless. The president’s stated goal is to go after protests that he claims come from the left, ignoring the right’s January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. His goal is to suppress Americans’ free-expression rights to protest the government’s immigration policies, especially the extremely rough way Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents mistreat undocumented migrants, either while stopping or arresting them, or detaining them in wretched conditions.

Militarizing American cities governed by Democratic mayors has led to the increased presence of masked, unidentifiable ICE agents and National Guard troops wearing gas masks. So far, the president has sent or tried to send troops into Los Angeles (along with Marines), Washington D.C., Memphis, Portland, and Chicago — maybe more to come, as he told military leaders that the cities could be used as “a training ground” for federal and state troops. A federal district court judge, nominated by President Trump himself, has halted his desire to send the National Guard to Portland.

A federal law, the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, requires Congress, not the president, to allow the military to engage in domestic law enforcement. Last month, federal District Judge Charles R. Breyer ruled that President Trump broke the law when he deployed the Guard and Marines to Los Angeles. Unfortunately, the ruling applies only to California, and the judge stayed his ruling while the Trump administration appeals.

The presence of troops in American cities is clearly an attempt to stifle dissent and to stop protests. Coupled with the White House document on domestic terrorism, the way is now open to prosecute those who disagree with the government on charges they are working for some unspecified terrorist organization to bring down the government.

Meanwhile, President Trump has demanded that nine universities, soon to be all colleges and universities, agree to a “compact” with the federal government. Two New England institutions, Brown and MIT, are included. He said in a formal statement that these universities will gain access to federal funds and other unnamed benefits if they comply with his agenda — even if they do not agree with it.

Universities must ensure that they will close departments that “punish, belittle,” or “spark violence against conservative ideas.” They must adopt a policy that forbids “all university employees, in their capacity as university representatives,” to abstain from “actions or speech relating to societal and political events, except in cases in which external events have a direct impact upon the university.” As Erwin Chemerinsky, the dean of the University of California law school put it, “It would be hard to come up with a more explicit attempt to restrict freedom of speech.”

Earlier in the year, the Trump administration withdrew federal research funding from Harvard, Columbia, and other universities in an attack on expressive conduct: their right to express their official policy of attempting to diversify their staff and faculty. The administration has prohibited attorneys working in some of the most prestigious law firms to work with federal agencies unless they give up their right to express their views on diversity and equity.

In 1929, Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes wrote a powerful dissenting opinion concerning the meaning of free speech and expression. It is a powerful reminder that Americans may not always agree with one another, and that the answer to hate speech is more, not less, speech. He wrote, “If there is any principle of the Constitution that more imperatively calls for attachment than any other, it is the principle of free thought –– not free thought for those who agree with us, but freedom for the thought that we hate” (United States v. Schwimmer).

Censorship, as Hentoff noted, is never the answer. We cannot allow the American tradition of free and open expression, whether by individuals or the press, to suffer in these challenging times.

Jack Fruchtman, who lives in Aquinnah, taught constitutional law and politics for more than 40 years.