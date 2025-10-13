Steamship passenger rescued after Coast Guard search

Updated, Oct. 14

The U.S. Coast Guard is reporting that first responders rescued an individual from the ocean off Woods Hole on Monday afternoon after he fell from a Steamship Authority ferry traveling from the Vineyard and was treading water for an extended period.

The man is in stable condition on Cape Cod as of Monday evening, officials report.

According to a Coast Guard spokesperson, the man was traveling aboard the Steamship ferry Nantucket when he landed in the water. The Coast Guard said that it is unclear how he ended up in the water.

In a Monday evening press release, the Guard reports that the man, who has not been identified by first responders, had been treading water for over an-hour-and-a-half in 6- to 7-foot waves and 30 knot winds with poor visibility. The search took place one nautical mile south of Nobska Light.

The call came in at 3:19 pm. According to witnesses and the Coast Guard, when the Island Home was traveling from Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven, a passenger on board spotted the individual bobbing in the heavy surf before alerting the vessel’s crew. The crew then alerted the Coast Guard while launching rescue protocol.

Joe Graca, a Steamship Authority purser who was stationed on the Island Home at the time, told The Times that crew began readying a rescue boat and life preserver rings. They also circled the area trying to keep an eye on the man in the water.

Graca said passengers, from older individuals to children, banded together and were looking out the boat windows searching after Graca made an announcement over the ferry intercom. He said everyone involved recognized the “life or death situation” in the turbulent sea and did what they could to look without complaint. They eventually lost sight of him and Graca recalled the “looks of anguish” on people’s faces as they awaited news about his condition.

1 of 2

Eventually, a Coast Guard helicopter crew found the individual, a swimmer was deployed, and the man was hoisted into a helicopter.

The Coast Guard, in a statement, praised the Steamship Authority for their efforts in helping on the successful rescue.

“It is amazing the crew of the Island Home spotted the individual in weather conditions like that,” Coast Guard Petty Officer Trey Pflum, operations specialist responsible for communicating with responding assets. “Surviving those conditions can be very difficult. We are fortunate to have located the individual in time to rescue and transport to a higher level of care.”

According to the Coast Guard, the individual was later transferred to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. Even after more than an hour-and-a-half, the man’s injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

“The crew of the Island Home is very indebted to the passengers for trying to find this guy,” Graca said.

Falmouth Police, firefighters, EMS, and marine officers were on scene at the Woods Hole Steamship terminal on Monday afternoon as well, but did not provide comment. They left at 4:47 pm.

A Steamship Authority spokesperson has not immediately responded.

Ferries were canceled for Monday evening following the incident. It is unclear if the cancellations were made because of the high winds and waves or because of the man overboard. The Steamship, on Tuesday, still has an advisory noting there could be cancellations and delays because of the weather.

This story has been updated with new information.