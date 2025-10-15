Celebrating MVRHS Graduates: Caleb Nicholson

Caleb Nicholson, class of 1993, smiled broadly as he recounted his football glory days at MVRHS. High school was mostly about football and the lifelong friends he made. He was an OK student, but truly gave his all to playing football and winning state titles, which the team did in ’91 and ’92.

After high school, he followed the usual college path, attending Westfield State as his uncle, Mark McCarthy, did. Quickly, he realized that it was NOT his path. Instead, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to get off the Island and see the world. However, due to an automobile accident, those plans went awry, and he never got that opportunity.

However, being full-time on Martha’s Vineyard forced Caleb to find jobs in landscaping, construction, groundskeeping, restaurant work — whatever paid and provided him a living. Through a myriad of experiences, Caleb grew to really like landscaping. He enrolled in the Stockbridge program at UMass Amherst in landscape architecture. During this time, he was given a three-month internship in landscape architecture in Edinburgh, Scotland. It was quite a leap for an Island kid to make on his own. He returned to UMass to complete his bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture.

As we talked, I noticed how he so appreciates family. Not only the one from which he came — the McCarthys of Oak Bluffs, including his grandparents, aunts, and uncles — but his own parents, as well as the family that he has created. Family is a cornerstone of his life; he appreciates all that they have given and continue to give him. Caleb has tremendous energy and foresight. It was hard for me to keep up with my notes as we talked.

Today, he is co-owner of Contemporary Landscapes, and with his partner, he has developed a major company. Besides full-time work and family, Caleb volunteers his coaching skills with the MVRHS football team. However, it isn’t only football skills, it is life’s skills of showing up, doing the hard work, and appreciating all that we have been given. Kudos to you, Caleb!

Marge Harris was a teacher at MVRHS for 27 years. You can contact her at margeharris@comcast.net. This column appears twice a month.