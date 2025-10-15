Real estate transactions: Oct. 6 – 10

Edgartown

Oct. 7, Robert M. McCarron, trustee of Jean G. Cohen Family Trust, sold 15 Jernegan Pond Road to Cedric C. Barringer and Andrea Stiassni Barringer for $1,525,000.

Oct. 8, John A. Kerrigan sold a thirtieth interest of 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 351 Week 39 to Lawrence M. Sacheli and Linda Lee Doig for $1,850.

Oct. 8, Freitas Family Realty LLC sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 414 Week 21 to Helen Dethomas and Andrea C. Marana for $1,600.

Oct. 10, Regis Kaufman and Ellen Jones Kaufman sold 21 Kitts Field Circle to Cristina Madry and Joaquin Madry for $2,700,000.

Oak Bluffs

Oct. 6, Stephen L. Pogue and Kathleen Pogue, trustees of Pogue Peases Point Way Realty Trust, sold 4 Quail Run Unit 2 to Francis Walter Duren, Joelle Seeley McAlpine Duren, and Jean Frances McAlpine for $1,050,000.

Oct. 8, Chad Edward, trustee of Blackman Family Memorial Realty Trust, sold 0 Graham Ave. to Kevin A. Myatt and Gail Myatt, trustees of Kevin & Gail Myatt Living Trust, for $5,000.

Oct. 10, Robert D. Andrew and the Estate of Donald R. Andrew sold 11 John Wesley Ave. to Michele Ann Tardif and Joseph Francois Marco Tardif for $1,475,000.

Tisbury

Oct. 7, Tashmoo Landing LLC sold 339 Lake St. to 339 Lake Street LLC for $3,500,000.

Oct. 9, Cassandra Culin, Candy A. Culin, Lenore Culin, Taylor W. Culin, and Raynsford W. Culin, trustees of VWC Realty Trust, sold 126 Border Road to Peach Plaza LLC for $1,685,000.

West Tisbury

Oct. 8, Michael Ramoutar, also known as Michael P.A. Ramoutar, trustee of Ramoutar Family Trust, sold 51 Skiffs Lane to NMD Skiffs Lane LLC for $1,700,000.

Oct. 10, 24 Alex Way LLC sold 24 Alex Way to William Hamilton and Jane Mayer for $2,175,000.

Oct. 10, Katrina G. Sutcliffe sold 25 North Vine Lane to Charles Wardell for $900,000.