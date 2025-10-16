Vineyard Wind reaches half-way mark

Despite federally-instituted stop-work orders and a flurry of lawsuits both for and against other wind projects, Vineyard Wind 1 has silently moved through the start of the Trump administration relatively unscathed. And officials of Iberdrola, parent company of the project’s part-owner Avangrid, recently announced the wind farm is 50 percent operational.

“We are in a good trend to continue finishing in the next months to come,” José Antonio Miranda, who leads Avangrid, told financial analysts in London in September.

The planned project is expected to have 62 turbines, and Iberdrola officials previously said in mid-July that 17 of those turbines were up and running. This newest report means that at least 31 turbines are operational and can — if at full capacity — send up to around 400 megawatts to the grid.

“Vineyard Wind continues to make progress and is delivering needed power to the New England grid, with a current capacity over 400 Megawatts,” Craig Gilvarg, spokesperson for Vineyard Wind, said but wouldn’t confirm the number of operational turbines.

“Fifty percent of the turbines are exporting energy at Vineyard Wind,” the company’s executive chair, Ignacio Galán, told investors, as reported by E&E News by Politico.

The project is advertised as a 806-megawatt project that will be able power up to 400,000 homes across the Commonwealth when completed. But 806-megawatts is the nameplate production potential, which is the amount produced under optimal conditions (all turbines spin constantly at optimal wind speeds). A 2020 construction and operations plan (pg. 7) for the project said the wind turbine generators have an annual capacity factor that exceeds 45 percent, as reported by The New Bedford Light. This is the ratio of the project’s annual power production to the nameplate production potential.

Iberdrola, through Avangrid, owns other leases in U.S. federal waters, including New England Wind 1 and 2, a fully federally-permitted project. Those permits, however, are under review by the federal government as of early September.

When asked about how the mood around the offshore wind industry amidst turmoil caused by the Trump administration, Iberdrola officials seemed to remain optimistic about their other U.S. leases but only in future terms.

“I think these leases, they are there for the future, and there is a long runway for them to be exploited because they are affordable to maintain,” Antonio Miranda said to investors last month. “Therefore we have to see in the future, if there is any change and there is any possibility to move forward, the only thing that we can say is that we will be always very prudent.

“We will move forward only when we see that this is creating value to the society, to the shareholders, and also that in New England, there [are not] many other options. If you want to really have the power that you need for the future, probably offshore has to be part of the equation as any other source of energy. We are really very much resonating on all of the above, thinking that every electron that you can produce in the country will be absolutely needed.”