Chilmark rep resigns from MVC 

The Chilmark representative to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission is stepping down from his role.

Jay Grossman, a Chilmark commissioner, announced on Thursday he would step down “with deep regret” for unspecified health reasons.

“I’m deeply saddened to have to step down from the commission due to some serious health considerations,” Grossman said over Zoom during a commission meeting.

With Grossman’s resignation, Willa Kuh is the sole Chilmark representative on the Commission. Grossman was re-elected in 2024 for a three-year term. According to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission Act, a vacancy would be filled by an appointment by the representative’s town planning board until the next election. Jennifer Christy, Chilmark town clerk, said the commission position will next appear on the Chilmark ballot on Nov. 3, 2026.

Grossman, a longtime seasonal resident who moved to Chilmark full time in 2015, has served on the commission since being elected in 2021. Outside of his duties on the commission, Grossman is the president of PuckAgency, a sports management company representing NHL players and led an effort to make the Chilmark tennis facilities more accessible to year-round residents.

Grossman said he enjoyed his time on the commission, calling the organization “perhaps the most important organization on the Island.”

“It’s truly been an honor to serve with the commissioners as they … continue to take the task up to protect the Island for generations to come,” he said.

Peter Wharton, commission chair, called Grossman his “dear friend” and commended Grossman’s service on the regulatory body. “Your dedication to the Island, to the community, to the commission remains exemplary,” Wharton said.

Adam Turner, commission executive director, echoed Wharton’s sentiments and called Grossman’s time on the commission “honorable.” “Who am I going to talk with [about] hockey now?” Turner said.