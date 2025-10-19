Vineyarders come out for ‘No Kings’ rally

1 of 4

An estimated 600 people gathered at Five Corners on Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday, in coordination with protests held across the country, to take a stand against the policies of President Donal J. Trump for the second “No Kings Rally” held in Vineyard Haven this year.

Islanders held signs such as “Save our Democracy,” “No Faux-King Way” and “No Kings, Queens or Cons” as the protest swelled beyond State Road to Cumberland Farms.

Indivisible Martha’s Vineyard, Showing Up for Racial Justice on MV, and the Unitarian Universalist Society of Martha’s Vineyard helped organize Saturday’s rally. Rallies have been held at Five Corners monthly, but Saturday’s rally was one of the largest to date, organizers noted.

National media has reported that some 7 million people turned to more than 2,700 No Kings protests across the U.S.