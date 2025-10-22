Amid PFAS concern, Chilmark school switching to bottled water

Members of the Up-Island School Committee voted on Monday to switch to bottled water in order to protect students and staff from drinking forever chemicals that have been found in the well water at the Chilmark School.

“Chilmark school has undergone several rounds of PFAS testing, the most recent in January,” Todd Everson, the water systems operator at the Chilmark School said in a meeting on Monday.

The school well has been tested for PFAS every year since 2021 by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) when a concentration of 4.3 parts per trillion was documented. This past January, the most recent test showed a rise — for a total of 6.7 parts per trillion. All readings over the past four years have been well under the state standard of 20 parts per trillion, but consistently slightly higher than the federal standard, which is 4 parts per trillion.

The school committee decided to look into carbon filtration systems for the well, which would also serve the Chilmark Preschool once it opens. But in the meantime, they won’t be serving any water to the school children, and will stick to bottled water instead.

“We don’t know what the impact of these specific levels are on young bodies — on young children. I think what we want to see is no PFAS in the water,” committee member Marsha Shufrin said.

They estimated the timeline of installing the filtration system to be earliest by February vacation and latest by next school year, and the cost to be around $10,000.

Some Up-Island School Committee members expressed concern about the source of PFAS in the drinking water. They referenced the recent reports that a Chilmark resident, Jessica Roddy, found high levels in her own private well, and said a cluster of homes near her had elevated levels. There was discussion about the Up-Island fire department because fire-fighting foams, which were largely phased out of use on the Island a few decades ago, have been cited as a PFAS source.

“Presently there’s no set mapping of wells,” committee member Robert Lionette said on Monday. “There are significant positive [PFAS tests] not that far away from the school. There’s a cluster right up on State Road, but the board of health is not at the point — not at the capacity yet — to map that.”

The health board last week agreed to work with homeowners to coordinate testing private wells for the forever chemicals.