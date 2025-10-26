Island Cup to be canceled

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Island Cup football game between the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School and Island rivals the Nantucket Whalers is expected to be canceled.

The Vineyards coaching staff said they are deciding to forfeit the rivalry matchup and the remainder of the season due to injuries and off-field infractions severely reducing the Vineyard’s roster. Head coach Tony Mottola said while it’s unfortunate it’s the week they are scheduled to play Nantucket, if their team had the number of missing players they have now at any other point in the season, the decision of the coaching staff would’ve been the same.

“It’s really just the safety of the kids at this point. We have available for practices right now 15-18 players and of those players 7-8 of them are freshman. We have currently 6 positions with no substitutes. If a kid were to go down mid-game we would have to forfeit,” said Mottola in an interview with the Times on Sunday.

Mottola said the decision will likely be made official on Monday.

The Vineyard team, which began the season with a full 35 player roster, is now down to 15-18.

“There were injuries but there were also 6 kids who had to be dismissed because of disciplinary things not doing the right things in school and all those things kind of add up,” said Mottola. “The kids that are there during the games are playing at 50% due to lingering injuries. It puts them at a higher risk of getting injured.”

Mottola said while the decision to cancel the remainder of the season and the Island Cup game was difficult to make, the entire coaching staff was on board and it’s for the best.

“I’ve been a football coach for a long time and I’ve never had to make this decision before. It’s really difficult,” said Mottola. “When it’s all said and done they aren’t NFL players or D1 scholarship players they are high schoolers just trying to have a good experience and we felt their safety was at such high risk at this point that it didn’t make sense and that’s our job as coaches to do what’s best for the kids.”