Vineyard soccer sweeps rival Atlantic Battle

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional high school boys and girls soccer and field hockey programs sent a small army over to Nantucket Saturday morning to take on the Whalers in the Battle of the Atlantic for the coveted Golden Anchor trophies.

Boys soccer tied the Whalers 2-2 at the end of regulation but won 4-2 in a shootout to take back their Golden Anchor. And the girls shut Nantucket out 5-0 to keep their hold on the Anchor while simultaneously securing their league title. Field hockey lost 3-0 to a Whalers team ranked #7 in the state.

The boys’ varsity soccer match kicked off first and the Vineyarders started the game with urgency. Just a minute into the first half, the Vineyard’s Chris Marcel (No. 13) capitalized on a scramble for ball control in Nantucket’s penalty box, firing a low shot to the right side of the Whalers net to give the Vineyard a 1-0 lead early on.

The Vineyard’s momentum continued to grow when Mateus Lacerda (No. 9) drew a penalty kick after battling for a shot opportunity inside Nantucket’s zone. Yury De Moraes (No. 8) stepped up to take the shot and converted the penalty into another Vineyard goal, piping a low shot to the bottom right side of Nantucket’s net with 13:59 to go in the first half.

A yellow card was issued to a Vineyard player just outside the left side of the Vineyard penalty box and Nantucket capitalized with an unexpected goal with 19:20 in the first half, reducing the score deficit to a 2-1.

In the second half, the Whalers hit an equalizer with 15 minutes remaining after a scrum in front of the Vineyard net. A trickling ball snuck past the Vineyards goalkeeper tying the game at 2-2.

Similar to last year, the game for the boys soccer teams Golden Anchor moved to penalty shots to decide the outcome. The Vineyard was determined to reverse last year’s fate where Nantucket won 4-2 in penalties.

And the Vineyards goalkeeper, Grady Stalgren (No. 00), was a stone wall, setting the tone by saving Nantucket’s first shot.

The first shooter for the Vineyard, Joao Pedro De Oliveira (No. 10), scored followed by a Nantucket goal, tying the shootout at 1-1. De Moraes (No. 8) for the Vineyard buried his attempt too, and Stalgren made another crucial save on Nantucket’s next shot leaving the score at 2-1 in favor of the Vineyard.

The Vineyard scored next and Nantucket’s next shot appeared to be saved to end the game but officials ruled the ball had crossed the line leaving the scoring at 3-2 in favor of the Vineyard. With nerves building, it was the Vineyards Victor Daghetti (No. 12) who stayed cool and buried the game-winning goal to secure a 4-2 shootout victory.

For the girls varsity soccer team, they continued their impressive season with a dominating performance.

Leah Thomson (No. 15) opened the scoring at 6:27 in the first half, recovering a loose ball in the slot and burying a low shot to give the Vineyarders a 1-0 lead. Thomson struck twine again at 22:30 in the first half, receiving a pass from Ava Townes (No. 4) and firing a shot to the top-right corner, making it 2-0 at halftime.

Thomson completed her hat-trick at 11:45 in the second half, scoring from the slot again with a top-left shot to extend the lead to 3-0, and just two minutes later, she hit the post, narrowly missing a fourth goal.

Laney Light added to the Vineyard’s lead at 18:05 in the second half, launching a shot from the top of Nantucket’s penalty box which deflected off the Nantucket goalkeeper’s outstretched arms and into the net, giving them a 4-0 lead. Ava Towns (No. 4) sealed the 5-0 victory at 19:12 in the second half, beating a Nantucket defender on the right wing and firing a shot from the corner of the penalty box that crossed the goal-line into the far bottom left corner.

The Vineyard girls victory not only retained the Golden Anchor Trophy for the third consecutive season but also clinched them a first-place title in the Cape and Islands League championship, a first in high school history for the Vineyard girls soccer program.

Field Hockey unfortunately lost to the Whalers 3-0.