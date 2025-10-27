Hold Lagoon Ridge to commitments

The following letter was sent on October 23rd.:

Dear members of the Oak Bluffs planning board:

It has come to my attention that the developer of the Lagoon Ridge project is requesting yet another alteration of their permit, having requested and received multiple adjustments already in the past. I am writing to urge you to make no further concessions and to hold the developer to the commitments they’ve made.

As a longtime housing advocate, I was encouraged by the Planning Board’s original decision to prioritize completion of the affordable units over the commercial portion of the project. We are long past the time it’s necessary to explain the dire need for affordable housing on the island. Even with the inception of the project near the ice rink, the need is so deep that every unit counts in working to slow the erosion of our community due to folks’ inability to find a place to live. This project was originally approved over 7 years ago. Those units should have been built and occupied by now! The priority created by the permit conditions should stand.

I am less familiar with the conservation aspects of the permit, but they too should likely be adhered to. When the Planning Board rendered its original conditions, I am certain it did so with considerable thought and reasoning. Unless conditions on the ground have changed, I see no reason to adjust them.

Finally, and most critically, developers should not feel empowered to regularly go back to permitting authorities for a more favorable decision, just because there are different newly elected members. Making significant changes sends a message to all developers that they can “play” the system. In addition, the integrity of the board is compromised when it does not respect the decisions of its predecessors.

Certainly, there are occasional situations where conditions change in the town and then adjustment may be warranted. But any adjustments under consideration should prioritize the town’s and community’s needs first.

Please hold the developer to its commitments.

Respectfully,

Doug Ruskin

West Tisbury